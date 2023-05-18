Quattro Development Creates New Friends and Family Investment Fund

Quattro Development is a commercial real estate development company.

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran real estate executives Rob Walters and Mike Liyeos founded Quattro Development, L.L.C. fifteen years ago to assist national retailers, restaurants, and medical tenants in their efforts to open new locations across the country. Now the two have created an investment fund that provides friends and family investors the opportunity to invest in their real estate development projects.

“We had been asked many times by lots of different people over the years if Quattro works with outside investors,” says Liyeos. “The short answer is yes, for the majority of our projects we do have equity investor partners. However, our typical deal includes a select few investors who invest hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars that allow us to leverage our capital stack with debt financing. The idea behind the fund was to create a larger pool of equity investors who are putting in, on average, somewhere between twenty-five thousand to one hundred thousand dollars,” Liyeos continues to explain.

“Another aspect of the fund that’s different than how we’ve sourced capital in the past is that with the fund we decided to raise the capital first and then deploy it later. In the past, we would find the project first and then bring in the investor after the deal was teed up,” says Liyeos. The duo aimed to raise between $5-$10 million for its inaugural Quattro Growth Fund, LLC, and ended up raising over $11 million.

“It was really rewarding to receive that much interest in the fund from our investors,” expresses Walters. “We’ve gotten so much support in our lives personally and professionally from our friends and family. It’s cool for us to set up the fund so that we can share the fruits of our labor with these people. We’ve talked about doing this for a long time and now we’ve finally made it happen. We’re super excited.”

The fund invested in its first project when it closed on the acquisition of a property in Goodyear, AZ that Quattro Development will retrofit and lease to Guidepost Montessori School. Barnett Capital provided the debt financing.

The fund will target projects that are similar in nature to the more than 150 projects they’ve developed in 32 different states since 2008. “Our goal is for the fund to generate returns on par with what we’ve achieved over the course of our development careers,” Liyeos asserts. Quattro Development has consistently developed projects that provide returns that outperform other investment asset classes like stocks and bonds. Walters continues, “If the fund performs like we think it will, this might be the first of many funds that we create. This is a big step for Quattro as a company.”



About Quattro Development

Founded in 2008, Quattro Development is a commercial real estate developer that has worked with more than 65 clients nationwide, including leading companies such as Starbucks, AT&T, the United States Postal Service, and more. Quattro Development helps commercial real estate clients find their “Main & Main” location by conducting market research and collecting boots-on-the-ground data. The team at Quattro Development has successfully completed over 130 projects, on-time and on-budget.