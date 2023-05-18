Benefit from using UniversityWafer, INc. Superior Quality Carrier Wafers for Dry Etching
Sapphire and fused silica substrates used as carrier wafers also called handling, process wafers for dry etching.SOUTH BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UniversityWafer, Inc, a leading provider of semiconductor wafers and substrates, proudly highlights the advantages of its cutting-edge substrates for dry etching processes. These substrates are designed to deliver exceptional performance, reliable results, and superior value to clients in the semiconductor industry.
Our product portfolio includes a range of carrier wafers, such as silicon, silicon carbide, glass, germanium, sapphire and fused silica substrates, surface optimized for dry etching applications. These substrates, manufactured with precision and stringent quality control, are designed to offer numerous benefits:
Enhanced Thermal Management: Our substrates are selected for their superior thermal properties. Whether it's the high thermal conductivity of our sapphire wafers or the low thermal expansion coefficient of our fused silica wafers, we've got your heat management needs covered.
Chemical Resistance: UniversityWafer's fused silica, sapphire and glass wafers are chemically inert, ensuring they won't react with the reactive gases typically used in dry etching processes. This guarantees the integrity of your device wafer, while also ensuring our carrier wafers can be reused, reducing overall process costs.
Protection and Support: Our substrates provide essential physical support to device wafers, safeguarding them from potential damage during the etching process. Their excellent mechanical stability makes them the perfect choice for handling thinner or more fragile wafers.
Size Adaptation: We offer wafers tailored to fit the size of your etching chamber, ensuring correct positioning and uniform processing.
Transparency: With substrates that are transparent to a wide range of wavelengths, including ultraviolet and infrared, inspection and photolithography processes are made easier.
"Semiconductor manufacturers demand superior performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness in their etching processes," said Chris Baker, CEO of UniversityWafer, Inc. "Our sapphire and fused silica substrates are designed to meet these demands head-on, providing a high-quality solution that benefits our clients."
About UniversityWafer, Inc: UniversityWafer, Inc. is a premier supplier of high-quality semiconductor wafers and substrates. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, UniversityWafer, Inc. supports industries and researchers worldwide with the materials they need to drive the future of technology.
