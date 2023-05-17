/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Consolidation of Shares in Issue for Mexican Hedged Share Classes: Shareholder Notice - effective from 20 June 2023



This is to notify you that in accordance with the terms of the Instrument of Incorporation, the Directors have decided to consolidate all of the Shares in issue for the MXN Hedged share classes of certain Sub-Funds (the "Share Class(es) ") on a ratio of 4 to 1. This will mean that, for example, an investor currently holding 100 Shares in a Share Class will hold 25 Shares in the Share Class following the consolidation and the net asset value per Share of each Share Class will reflect the consolidation accordingly.

The consolidation will take effect on 20 June 2023 (the "Effective Date") and the Register and the Global Share Certificate will be updated to reflect the consolidation with effect from that date. The impact of the consolidation will also be evident to investors with an indirect beneficial interest in Shares through their accounts with the relevant ICSD. The ISIN for each Share Class will subsequently change and the new ISINs can be found at the link provided with this announcement.

There is no change to how the impacted Sub-Funds are managed or to their risk profile as a result of these changes.

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm-etfs-consolidation-of-shares-ce-en.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Andrew Whitchurch

07305162767

