Dental Intraoral Scanners Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 1,325.80 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Rising Demand, Market Dynamics and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global dental intraoral scanners market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,325.80 million by 2030 from USD 573.76 million in 2022.

Dental intraoral scanners (IOS) are dental devices used in capturing direct digital impressions in dentistry. They work similarly to other scanning devices where they project a laser source onto the tooth site which has to be observed. They have overcome many challenges faced by traditional scanners which use impression plates and trays. Due to these, patients prefer 3D digitalization impressions that are more convenient and comfortable. Due to technological advancements, the recent IOS enable the full teeth to arch scan in less than 3 minutes. They also simplify the procedure burden for dental professionals by simplifying impression-making in complex cases. They are widely used for dental distress such as plaque, tartar, worn down or lost tooth, abnormally shaped teeth, cavities, pulpitis, malocclusion, and others.

The rising dental problems and increasing geriatric population with tooth loss have boosted the demand for IOS in dental hospitals and clinics, which is driving market growth. However, the high cost associated with products is expected to restrain market growth. Many key players are taking initiatives in improving their sales in the market.

OPPORTUNITY:

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

The rising healthcare expenditure is expected to act as an opportunity for market growth as healthcare costs continue to rise. In addition, governments and healthcare organizations are investing more resources in improving the quality and availability of healthcare services, including dental care. This increased investment creates an opportunity for manufacturers of dental IOS to expand their market and offer their products to a larger audience.

Dentsply Sirona

Envista

PLANMECA OY





Align Technology, Inc.

Medit Corp.

3Shape A/S.

Acteon Group Ltd.

3DISC

Owandy Radiology

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd

Midmark Corporation

ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO., LTD

DURR DENTAL SE

Denterprise International

Condor

GC EUROPE A.G.

Apixia Corp.

densys Ltd.

Institut Straumann AG

VATECH

Recent Development

In May 2021, Dentsply Sirona announced that the company partnered with FDI World Dental Federation on Sustainability. This strategic partnership is anticipated to help the company enhance its dental products production and distribution thereby sustaining its footprint in the market.

In May 2021, Align Technology, Inc. announced that the company was awarded the “Best Virtual Care Platform” award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization. This award enhanced the company’s global recognition.

Key Industry Drivers:

Growing Geriatric Population

The geriatric population refers to people over 65 years of age. As they age, they are more prone to dental problems such as tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss. In addition, older adults may have medical conditions that affect their dental health, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease. As a result, older adults often require more frequent dental visits and advanced dental care.

Thus, the growing pace of the senior population demonstrates the escalation in demand for chronic dental infections and respective dental treatments. Owing to this, it is estimated that the ever-increasing geriatric population is expected to drive market growth.

Increasing awareness regarding periodontal disease

Periodontal disease, also known as gum disease, is a common and serious dental health problem that affects many people around the world. The disease is caused by bacteria that accumulate in the spaces between the teeth and gums, causing inflammation and possible damage to the gums and the supporting structures of the teeth.

As more and more people become aware of the importance of good oral hygiene and regular dental check-ups, they are also more aware of the risks and consequences of periodontitis. IOS can play an important role in periodontal diagnosis and therapy.

Thus, increasing awareness about the target disease is expected to drive market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Intraoral Scanners Industry Research

Type

Powder-Free Intraoral Scanners

Powder-Based Intraoral Scanners

Technology

Confocal Microscopic Imaging

Optical Wand

Application

Dental Restoration

Orthodontics

Endodontics

End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Distribution Channel

Retail Sales

Direct Tender

Dental Intraoral Scanners Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this dental intraoral scanners market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the global dental intraoral scanners market due to the presence of key market players in the largest consumer market with high GDP and the increasing investment in R&D. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North America region due to a rise in technological advancement in the dental intraoral scanners products and the strong presence of key market players such as Dentsply Sirona., Envista, and PLANMECA OY.

Germany is expected to dominate the Europe region due to the mass production of dental IOS-based products and increasing demand from emerging markets and expansion. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific region due to a rise in dental procedures using IOS.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market, By Type Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market, By Application Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market, By Technology Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market, By End User Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market, By Distribution Channel Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market, By Region Global Dental Intraoral Scanners Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

