Alzheimer's Treatment Centers of America Announces NFL Kicker Nick Lowery as Brand Ambassador
6.7 million Americans – that we know of – have Alzheimer’s disease and it’s not a number that is reducing – it is a relentlessly growing phenomenon.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL, Hall of Fame, Kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets Nick Lowery has been named the Brand Ambassador for Alzheimer’s Treatment Centers of America (ATCA). Lowery will be joining with other Harvard colleagues Greg Buckley (CEO) and Mike Spicer (CFO) to bring the message of hope to Alzheimer’s patients as ATCA rolls out its treatment clinics combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) plus Precision Medicine across America.
— Nick Lowery, a five-time NFL Man of the Year for the KC Chiefs and NY Jets
“I am privileged with this opportunity to change forever the notion of aging in this country,” shared Lowery, a five-time NFL Man of the Year for the KC Chiefs and NY Jets. “Having lost my brother Chris to the effects of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 69, I know first-hand the pain and suffering not only of the people enduring it, but the effect on families and friends who watch their loved one helplessly deteriorate.”
Known for giving back to his community, Lowery founded Champions for the Homeless nearly 20 years ago and has been a tireless volunteer for the homeless and serves as the Brand Ambassador for COPA Health, a mental health organization in Phoenix, Arizona. Lowery also teaches leadership training to native American youth through the Nick Lowery Youth Foundation.
“We’re really excited about having Nick Lowery on our team,” said Greg Buckley, Founder and CEO of Alzheimer’s Treatment Centers of America. “Not only does Nick have a personal story with Alzheimer’s disease, but he can bring years of media expertise to our project. Nick appeared not only on network sports channels but was also on the top business networks. He interestingly won the CNBC Stock Draft Winner beating SharkTank’s Kevin O’Leary.”
Lowery will begin appearing on behalf of Alzheimer’s Treatment Centers of America across media platforms beginning in May 2023.
“6.7 million Americans – that we know of – have Alzheimer’s disease and it’s not a number that is reducing – it is a relentlessly growing phenomenon. My brother NFL players know all about the impact of multiple head collisions during their careers on their cognition,” continued Lowery.
ABOUT NICK LOWERY
President, Nick Lowery Youth Foundation
Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame
NFL Man of the Year, KC Chiefs & New York Jets
Harvard University MPA & Fellow
Dartmouth College BA & 1st President’s Award for Outstanding Leadership
Nick Lowery was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2009 as the most accurate kicker in NFL History, the Chiefs All-Time leading Scorer, and with the most field goals in NFL History when he retired from the NFL.
Nick Lowery was a five-time NFL Man of the Year for the KC Chiefs NY Jets. He is the winner of the NFL Player Association’s foremost Humanitarian award, the Justice Byron Whizzer White award, the US Jaycees’ TOYA “Ten Outstanding Young Americans Award” (won by Elvis and JFK), and the National Community Service Award from United Cerebral Palsy for his work with disabled and at-risk youth.
ABOUT ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT CENTERS OF AMERICA
ATCA Only Treats Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Cognitive Impairment, and Memory Loss.
Alzheimer’s Treatment Centers of America (ATCA) is at the convergence of medicine and technology, harnessing the power of patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) protocol to help patients fight back against Alzheimer’s disease and memory loss.
AI’s full prowess is demonstrated when it’s paired with other precision medical technologies for treating Cognitive Impairment issues such as medical modalities.
It utilizes the immense analytical power of supercomputers to identify patterns, gives automated insights to physicians to improve decision making, streamlines diagnoses, and improves clinical outcomes.
FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:
Ruth Davis Consulting LLC (RDC)
Ruth Davis
Ruth Davis Consulting LLC (RDC)
RuthDavisConsultingLLC@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other