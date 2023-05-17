DeliverFund Receives Texas Bar Foundation Grant to Help DFW Law Enforcement Combat Human Trafficking

The Texas Bar Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to DeliverFund, a leading nonprofit intelligence agency combating human trafficking. DeliverFund will use the grant to train police and sheriff officers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area to help them detect and prevent human trafficking.

About 500 people each year are forced into sex or labor trafficking in the DFW area. Experts estimate there are over 100 illicit massage parlors in the area. Many of those trafficked are teenage runaways, foster children, and the homeless or mentally ill. About one in every five people who are trafficked is a minor.

The project is part of the Dallas Police Embedded Human Trafficking Analyst project, which will embed a DeliverFund Intelligence Analyst with Dallas-area law enforcement to hunt human traffickers. The expert analyst will also coordinate with prosecuting attorneys.

The anti-human trafficking experts will train police and sheriff officers across 13 counties to investigate human trafficking.

“This project will help prosecutors successfully prosecute more cases against human traffickers by using better evidence,” said Nic McKinley, CEO of DeliverFund. “We believe this grant will help change lives in North Texas. Residents should join us in thanking the Texas Bar Foundation for funding this collaboration.”

Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably funded bar foundation. To learn more about the program, contact Amy Weir, Grants Manager, Texas Bar Foundation, at aweir@txbf.org or 512.480.8000.

For more information about this and other DeliverFund programs, contact Christi.nabors@deliverfund.org.

*TX Statistics: https://htcourts.org/texas/

About DeliverFund

Dallas-based DeliverFund is a nonprofit intelligence organization that leverages cutting-edge technology to equip, train, and advise law enforcement, prosecutors, and policymakers to effectively combat human trafficking. DeliverFund assists major corporations to identify and mitigate human trafficking risk with relevant datasets and expert analysis. For more information about DeliverFund, go to https://deliverfund.org.