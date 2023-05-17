Global Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per TBRC's Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on digital rights management in media and entertainment market forecasts the market size for global digital rights management in media and entertainment to increase from $2.4 billion in 2022 to $2.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of more than 18%. Further, the digital rights management in media and entertainment market is expected to grow to $5.6 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of more than 17%. North America was the largest region in the digital rights management in media and entertainment market in 2022.



The demand for OTT content is expected to drive the growth of digital rights management in the media and entertainment market. OTT refers to the delivery of digital entertainment content via the internet based on customers' specific needs and demands. Digital rights management in the media and entertainment in OTT helps content owners enforce content access regulations by preventing customers from duplicating and converting content to other media formats.

Learn More In-Depth On The Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ d igital-rights-management-in-media-and-entertainment-global-market-report

Major players in the digital rights management in media and entertainment market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Irdeto B.V., Apple Inc., Vitrium Systems Inc., Bitmovin Inc., Kudelski Group, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, BuyDRM Inc., Bynder, EditionGuard LLC, EZDRM Inc., Verimatrix, Oracle Corporation, Fasoo, International Business Machine Corporation, NextLabs Inc., Sony Corporation.

Companies in the market are developing advanced technologies and software to sustain their position in the market. For example, Tech Mahindra, an Indian multinational information technology services company, launched a bCRMS platform for digital rights management. The platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric protocol and uses content hashing and forensic watermarking to track and trace content for security purposes.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9209&type=smp

The global digital rights management in media and entertainment market is segmented as-

1) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

2) By Application: Mobile Content, Video On Demand (VoD), Mobile Gaming And Apps, Ebook

3) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Printing And Publication Educational, Television And Film

The global digital rights management in media and entertainment market report discusses the state and future growth prospects of global digital rights management in the media and entertainment market. The report also provides a list of major players in the market, recent acquisitions, and innovative solutions developed by leading companies and the ways to capitalize on the growing demand for digital content and protect their content from piracy and unauthorized use.

Digital Rights Management In Media And Entertainment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the digital rights management in media and entertainment market size, digital rights management in media and entertainment market segments, digital rights management in media and entertainment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model