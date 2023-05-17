DLR Group Announces Firm Appointments
166 Employee-Owners Appointed to Growing Firm's Leadership Ranks
/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three new senior principals and 23 principals were recently appointed at DLR Group, a 100% employee-owned global integrated design firm. Each year, leaders across the firm are recognized in these ownership roles.
“Representing 13 disciplines and 11 market sectors, 2023’s appointees exemplify what sets DLR Group apart: our people and the many ways they express DLR Group’s core values as active leaders. To celebrate these individuals is to celebrate the future of our firm’s projects, people, and performance,” DLR Group Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer Steven McKay, RIBA, LEED AP, says.
DLR Group’s three new senior principals are established, visible, respected leaders and mentors who play a key role in establishing and realizing the firm’s strategic goals. Senior Principal and Enterprise Performance Leader Kevin Gent, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, is responsible for monitoring, analyzing, and managing key process metrics across all facets of the firm. He also guides DLR Group international operations, overseeing several years of growth in the firm’s Dubai and Shanghai offices. Senior Principal and Global Business Development Leader Tom Mitchell drives DLR Group’s new fee goals across market sectors. Senior Principal and Global Hospitality Leader Ed Wilms, AIA, leads a team of 60+ designers with client partners from every major hotel flag. His leadership has tripled the hospitality practice in the past five years and seen major design recognitions including Boutique Design’s most prestigious Designer of the Year award.
DLR Group’s 23 new principals consistently demonstrate the firm’s core values while proactively, positively, and ethically leading the firm to new levels.
- Danny Ahkiam, PE, SE (Los Angeles), Engineering
- Charles Brant AIA, LEED AP (Dallas), Architecture
- Rebecca Buchmeier, AIA, LEED AP BD+C (Chicago), Architecture
- Vaida Buchrotaite (Dubai), Interiors
- Carrie Chan, LEED AP BD+C (Sacramento), Business Development
- Shawn Cochran, PE, LEED AP (Kansas City), Engineering
- Laura Beth Cochran, AIA (Kansas City), Architecture
- Henrique Dias (Dubai), Architecture
- Heather Galvin (Cleveland), Information Technology
- Stephanie Gearhart, NCIDQ (Denver), Interiors
- Emma Halvorson, NCIDQ, IIDA (Omaha), Interiors
- Jeremy Holen, LEED AP BD+C (Minneapolis), Architecture
- Mark Kirby, PE, BCxP (Orlando), Engineering
- Todd Kwiecinski (Omaha), Architecture
- Katrina Leach, AIA, LEED AP (Phoenix), Architecture
- Mike Lindsey, AIA, LEED AP (Orlando), Architecture
- Todd Mayher, AIA (Cleveland), Architecture
- Daniel Murray, AIA, LEED AP (Seattle), Architecture
- Essam Nabih, Ph.D (Dubai), Business Development
- Pete Obarowski (Washington, D.C.), Architecture
- Hans Papke, AIA, NCARB (Phoenix), Architecture
- Kaveri Singh, AIA (New York City), Architecture
- Cerone Thompson, PE (Phoenix), Engineering
In addition to the 23 newly appointed principals, the firm’s continued growth saw five principals join during its last fiscal year:
- Pipa Bradbury, NCIDQ, LEED AP ID+C (Chicago), Interiors
- Wesley Davis, Ph.D., PE (Charlotte), Engineering
- Edward Hurtig (Kansas City), Architecture
- Julie McLaurin, AIA, LEED AP (Charlotte), Architecture
- Dan Sullivan, AIA, LEED AP BD+C (Denver), Architecture
DLR Group also welcomed 62 new senior associates and 78 new associates. For more on what makes a leader at DLR Group, visit the firm's website.
About DLR Group
DLR Group is an integrated design firm delivering architecture, engineering, interiors, planning, and building optimization for new construction, renovation, and adaptive reuse. Our promise is to elevate the human experience through design. This promise inspires sustainable design for a diverse group of public and private sector clients; local communities; and our planet. DLR Group is 100 percent employee-owned and fully supports the initiatives and goals of the 2030 Challenge, and is an initial signatory to the China Accord and the AIA 2030 Commitment.
Andy Ernsting DLR Group 913.378.4622 aernsting@dlrgroup.com