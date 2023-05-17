Filing Taxes Made Easy with W-2 Forms

W-2 Form Find your W2 online TurboTax W-2 Finder

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allows taxpayers to file their taxes using a W-2 form, which has all the information needed to report income and taxes that have already been withheld throughout the year. This form is typically provided by employers when an employee's annual wages are paid out.

Using the W-2 form to file taxes is simple and straightforward. All that is required is for taxpayers to enter their personal details into an online tax platform or software application, such as TurboTax, and then follow the onscreen instructions to fill in their W-2 information. Once completed, they will be able to submit their taxes directly to the IRS for processing.

The TurboTax W-2 Finder simplifies the process of finding and entering your W-2 information into TurboTax, allowing users to save time when filing their taxes.

With the TurboTax W-2 Finder, users can quickly access their W-2s from over 800 major employers. The user can simply enter their employer’s name into the search bar and the details will automatically appear in the appropriate fields within their tax return.

This eliminates tedious data entry and makes it faster and easier to file taxes with TurboTax. Plus, all information entered into the W-2 Finder is encrypted for maximum security.

The TurboTax W-2 Finder is available now in participating versions of TurboTax online as well as on mobile devices via the TurboTax mobile app.

For more information about W-2 tax forms visit https://filemytaxesonline.org/