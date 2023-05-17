data.world Launches the Data Catalog Platform with Generative AI Bots

New Platform dramatically improves data discovery and makes it possible for more people to unlock organizational knowledge with the industry’s most used data catalog

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world today announced the introduction of the data.world Data Catalog Platform with new Generative AI-powered capabilities for improving data discovery. data.world is the industry’s most-used data catalog with more than 2 million users, including enterprise customers with tens of thousands of active users. Now with native Generative AI integrations, even more people can use data.world to discover data and unlock organizational knowledge – regardless of expertise level.



“Since the beginning, we have delivered productivity to data teams with an innovative data catalog application built for the modern data stack. We were the first cloud-native data catalog and the only data catalog built on a knowledge graph architecture. Now, we are introducing the next evolution of our data catalog application as a Platform. The data.world Data Catalog Platform integrates leading-edge AI technology, like OpenAI's GPT, to deepen the power of the data catalog and enable organizations to create even more value with data and solve real business problems. The dramatic productivity lift our customers will achieve with Generative AI and our new Bots will be very well received among our customers and partners alike,” said Brett Hurt, CEO and co-founder, data.world.

As more organizations move to make data a competitive advantage, employees are increasingly being asked to leverage data for decision-making. Despite this trend, only 11% of employees report being confident in their data skills.* The need to have a high-level of expertise to get value from data, like proficiency in SQL, has kept many people – and enterprises – from being data driven.

The new Platform includes a framework for embeddable AI bots that increases the automation of the data catalog for use cases spanning DataOps , data governance, and data discovery. For example, Archie Bots in the Platform deliver curations powered by large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s GPT that dramatically reduce the manual human effort required to find and understand data. Eureka™ Bots in the Platform deliver data governance automations that speed data resource documentation and increase documentation coverage for data assets. BB Bots in the Platform deliver data quality communications to increase the use of high quality data. The Platform enables the full spectrum of enterprise data users to be more efficient and effective in their use of data, including data consumers, data governance professionals, and data producers, like data engineers.

This is the first time that data.world has introduced Generative AI capabilities into its Data Catalog Platform. Archie Bots integrate the power and flexibility of data.world’s knowledge graph-architecture with LLMs, including, but not limited to, OpenAI’s GPT. These capabilities were developed through data.world’s AI Lab and in partnership with customer design partners who tested early integrations.

"With data.world and Generative AI, we are bridging the gap between technology, people, and the understanding of data. Our team can interact with the catalog to get recommendations on how to use data, helping to spark creative ideas, and be shown how to use knowledge to make those ideas a reality," said Vip Parmar, Global Head of Data Management, WPP. “Together with data.world, we are solving a critical business challenge – one that we otherwise wouldn’t be able to solve.”

With the Archie Bots, everyone has a virtual data analyst as an assistant, helping them understand data, generate ideas, and create value.

Discover data using AI-assisted search: Archie Bots enable users to quickly find data and refine their searches with a chat-like experience. Data consumers spend less time culling through search results trying to find something that is useful and more time understanding answers.



Auto-enrich data assets for greater productivity and understanding: Writing definitions and descriptions for data and metadata assets takes painstaking, manual effort and slows down data catalog implementations. Archie Bots automatically generate natural language descriptions for tables, columns, glossary entries, and definitions for metadata resources, like views, SQL queries, dbt models, and access policies . Archie Bots reduce the manual human effort required to enrich data assets, greatly improving productivity and understanding.



Guided ideation for deeper exploration: Often, data consumers are unsure of where to start. What can I do with this data? How can this data help me move the business forward? Archie Bots suggest research questions and analytic hypotheses, helping data experts ideate faster and non-data experts generate business value with data.



Generate SQL with natural language to tap into deeper knowledge:

Archie Bots make it possible to navigate to deeper organizational knowledge that would otherwise be accessible only to data experts who can code in SQL. Automatically convert a natural language question into a well structured SQL query with a plain English description to aid in human understanding.

When paired with the recent DataOps automation launch , data.world is pushing the boundaries of what is possible with a data catalog to enable revolutionary business outcomes.

