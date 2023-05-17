Submit Release
JOYCE MEYER JONES GUIDES READERS TO SELF-ACTUALIZATION THROUGH HER BOOK

Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, into the Light

Author Joyce Meyer Jones shares a life-changing realization in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When things get difficult and bleak in life, it is very easy to succumb to negative thoughts and ideas. But for author Joyce Meyer Jones, this should never be the case as she reckons in her book, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light, that thoughts impact, and even become reality.

Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light was published in April 2021 by Authors Press, written to, hopefully, touch hearts and create change. It covers a workbook, the journal, affirmations, and scriptures that encourage and guide readers to have a healthy thinking pattern.

Talking about the movie, The Secret, Joyce Meyer Jones writes, “The more you become aware of it, the more it happens. This is what has happened in my search to understand the Christian viewpoint on the Law of Attraction. Scriptures and books blew in to me; I knew the LORD was answering me.”

A teacher and a believer, Joyce Meyer Jones believes that every person creates their own life by the thoughts they think. She learned that she herself went through some ups and downs in life, but has greatly and gracefully recovered after realizing the impact of her conscious thinking, and Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light came to fruition later.

For more of Joyce Meyer Jones’ wisdom and guidance, the book is available on Amazon, in both Kindle and paperback formats.

