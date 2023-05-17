JOYCE MEYER JONES TALKS ABOUT A PHILOSOPHY THAT CHANGED HER LIFE
Author Joyce Meyer Jones believes in goodness and expounds why in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the LightTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The law of attraction, for many, means what one affirms, one manifests, and oftentimes they are right. Fundamentally, positive thinking leads to positive outcomes, which Joyce Meyer Jones agrees with and recounts in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light.
Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light proposes welcoming God’s love by removing negative things from one’s life to make room for the positive. It is divided into a workbook and a journal, incorporating scriptures and affirmations.
“One cannot live well without examining one's life. It is part of the gift of being alive. There is much contemplation needed in the search for self,” Joyce Meyer Jones writes on the first part of the book.
Truly, the journey to self-actualization is not as simple as it sounds, and Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light mainly exists to guide those who are willing to unearth their full potential and purpose.
Joyce Meyer Jones is a teacher and an author who currently lives in Idaho, United States. She is a believer of God as well as the law of attraction and wrote Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light in hopes of teaching those who have never learned to love themselves actually learn to love themselves.
To learn more about loving oneself, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light is available on Amazon.
