JOYCE MEYER JONES WRITES ABOUT LEARNING TO LOVE ONESELF
Author Joyce Meyer Jones asks questions that touch hearts in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the LightTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating one’s reality may sound easy, but is it really? According to Joyce Meyer Jones, author of Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light, it all starts in the mind.
The book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light was written for people who have never learned to love themselves. It asks and answers the important questions that lead to learning more about oneself as well as the world that they live in.
Joyce Meyer Jones writes, “Are you loveable? Is there any hope for you? How can you change? This is a spiritual journey of the soul, for adults, young adults, and anyone old enough to understand love. The sooner they learn how to help themselves, the psychologically happier they will become.”
Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light is a perfect pick for those who are doubting and berating themselves, as the book embodies gentleness and hope and, most importantly, teaches gratitude.
After learning the power of the mind, Joyce Meyer Jones now believes in the authority that each person has over creating their own realities. In her book, she highlights the law of attraction and how it impacts the journey to self-actualization.
For more of the author’s wisdom and for the coming holidays, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light is available for purchase on Amazon, in both Kindle and paperback.
