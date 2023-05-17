Electrostatic Discharge Bags Market 2023: Latest Trends, Demand, Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2030

Electrostatic Discharge Bags Market

Region wise, North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 6.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research says, Global Electrostatic Discharge Bags Market size is set to exceed $6.6 billion by 2030, and growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Electrostatic Discharge bags (ESD) are used for storing and shipping electronic components and devices that can be damaged by electrostatic discharge. Plastics such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene are used to make ESD bags (PE). Antistatic bags, dissipative bags, and metallized shielding bags are the three types of ESD bags available in the market. Silvery for metallized film and pink or black for polyethylene, the bags come in three hues. Contact, an electrical short, or dielectric breakdown can generate electrostatic discharge, which is a quick passage of electricity between two electrically charged objects.

The growing demand for nifty devices as well as the scaling down of such electronic gadgets, is a major element driving interest in the electrostatic discharge bags market. The presence of several norms regarding the safety of ESD-inclined devices during handling and delivery is another key element driving the electrostatic discharge packaging market. As a result, the hardware industry has established recognized standards for electronic device manufacturers to demonstrate sensible conformance in the electrostatic discharge bags market during the anticipated year.

The global electrostatic discharge bags market is segmented on the basis of end-user and region. On the basis of end-user, the market is fragmented into network & telecommunication, consumer electronics & computer peripherals, automotive, military & defense, healthcare, aerospace, and others. The consumer electronics & computer peripherals segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Electrostatic discharge bags are widely applied across the shopper hardware and PC fringe enterprises regarding the bundle’s wellbeing advantages.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest share, as the region houses major electrostatic discharge (ESD) bags companies, especially in the U.S., owing to rising adoption of electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and others.

The major companies profiled in the electrostatic discharge bags market report include 3M Company, Miller Packaging, Advantek, Inc., Protective Packaging Corporation, Teknis Limited, Digi-Key Electronics, Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd., Edco Supply Corporation, Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd., and Electrotek Static Controls Pvt., Ltd. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch and business expansion, to sustain the competition and to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Key findings of the study

• On the basis of end-user, the consumer electronics & computer peripherals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) bags market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from humans to humans. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.

The pandemic is predicted to have a negative impact on the global electrostatic discharge bags market. During the novel coronavirus outbreak, most of the consumer electronic industrial sites were shut down due to the government-imposed lockdown. Also, the production of electronic devices was obstructed due to labor shortages, raw material supply, and other issues. These factors had a direct impact on the ESD bags market. As the pandemic has forced certain industries to shut down, some temporarily and others permanently, the use of electrostatic discharge bags has reduced drastically.

