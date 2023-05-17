BeyondTrust Enhances its Partner Program to Support Better Enablement, Greater Engagement, and Simplified Processes

BeyondTrust’s Partner program, now called the PartnerTrust, promotes deeper partner engagement through additional resources and simplified access for more successful customer outcomes

Enhancements to PartnerTrust are a result of actively listening and collaborating with partners

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the addition of new and updated tools, processes, and personnel resources to its PartnerTrust partner program. Partners will gain numerous benefits from the enhancements, such as having more control over their partner experience with BeyondTrust, and expanded support for helping their customer deployments succeed.

The PartnerTrust program enhancements create better enablement, greater engagement, and simplified processes, as outlined below:

Better Enablement

Partner Knowledgebase for easier access to product and service documentation

Partner Journeys for easy, focused enablement on topics relevant to individual partners

Net Promoter Scores (NPS) on partner-delivered projects for feedback to ensure successful customer outcomes

BeyondTech face-to-face technical training expansion to bring BeyondTrust and partner technical personnel together for training and collaboration

Increased Engagement

Additional resources include adding more of the National Channel Account Manager, Services Partner Manager, Emerging Market, and Partner Success roles

Enhanced Partner Advisory Board and quarterly Partner Survey Program keep BeyondTrust aligned with what partners need to be successful

BeyondTrust Seller bonus program based on engagement with partners

Expanded badging program to enable partners to message their partnership status to the market

New Trifecta programs to drive engagement and shared goals among BeyondTrust and two or more ecosystem partners



Simplified Processes

Online fully automated partner agreement with a click-to-accept process

Co-delivery program to accelerate the implementation of BeyondTrust solutions

Innovative Distributor Quoting Pilot program enabling an effortless and faster quoting process for BeyondTrust solutions

Streamlined certification process that leverages authorized ecosystem partners for practical assessments and decreases the time it takes to earn implementation certifications

“We are very excited about the new additions and upgrades to our PartnerTrust program,” said Jeff Mattan, VP Global Channel Programs at BeyondTrust. “Our partners' feedback and collaboration from around the world have been instrumental in shaping the program's improvements. By actively listening and responding to evolving market trends and success metrics, we have optimized the most impactful aspects of PartnerTrust to expand and enable our partner ecosystem and provide our partners with the best possible experience.”

“BeyondTrust's well-coordinated approach to partnering is clearly reflected in the recent updates made to the PartnerTrust program,” said Andy Pinnington, CEO of CyberIAM. “As a result, CyberIAM now enjoys a wider range of training and collaboration opportunities, not just with BeyondTrust but also with other esteemed partners within the BeyondTrust partner ecosystem. This translates to an exceptional partner and customer experience, creating the successful and fruitful relationship we have today. At CyberIAM, as visionary experts in the field of Identity and a leading global IAM and PAM services provider, we really value our relationship with BeyondTrust, a fellow titan of industry, and we are excited for our bright future together.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud, and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

