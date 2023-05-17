Optimize Office Scanning with Canon’s New Compact and Powerful Scanner

/EIN News/ -- Melville, NY, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the ability to scan documents big or small, wide or narrow, thick or thin, Canon U.S.A., Inc., the leader in digital imaging, is proud to introduce the latest addition to its scanner lineup, the imageFORMULA DR-M140II Office Document Scanner. This scanner is designed to deliver high-quality imaging through a versatile and compact design capable of fitting flat against a wall, or even under a shelf, helping to maximize desk space, without the need for a lengthy feed or eject tray. The imageFORMULA DR-M140II is a reliable solution that can help reduce paperwork and improve workflows in various sectors, such as government, healthcare, legal, education, finance and insurance, and more.

“Canon is a company built on innovation, and we are dedicated to expanding our technology and lineup of solutions to help meet the needs of our customers,” says Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The imageFORMULA DR-M140II Office Document Scanner has the features of a high-end scanner, but its space-saving size is ideal for anywhere workspace is at a premium.”

Flexible and Reliable

The imageFORMULA DR-M140II scanner is designed to handle letter, legal, large, and long documents, and can scan both sides in a single pass. It includes two versatile feeding paths: the default “U-turn” path for typical documents, as well as a user-selectable straight feeding path which allows the scanner to handle thick, fragile, or rigid documents such as driver’s licenses, plastic IDs, envelopes, and postcards. An added bonus of the “U-turn” path is the front load and front eject, making operation more comfortable than most desktop scanners, and helping to save on valuable desk space. The dual feeding paths allow users to scan a range of different document sizes in a single batch, while minimizing the chance of a feeding error. The imageFORMULA DR-M140II is ergonomically designed for comfortable feeding in the front of the machine – there is no need to stand up or reach out to set documents in the scanner and the compact design allows the scanner to fit flat against a wall.

Peace of Mind

The new scanner includes a standard three-year limited warranty, providing customers with peace of mind that their investment in the scanner is better protected. The scanner is also environmentally conscious, meeting ENERGY STAR guidelines, with reduced plastic in its packaging and improved power consumption from its predecessor.

Performance Driven

The imageFORMULA DR-M140II scanner’s automatic document feeder can hold up to 80 sheets, helping to reduce the need to manually feed items one by one, and can scan up to 40 pages per minute. The latest Canon CaptureOnTouch software is included and designed to provide advanced functionalities and user experience, such as barcode and meta-data recognition, batch separation, adding pages via drag-and-drop, thumbnail viewing, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The new Canon imageFORMULA DR-M140II Office Document Scanner is now available for purchase via select Canon partners for an MSRP of $995*.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

