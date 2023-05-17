Submit Release
Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2023

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its investor conference schedule for May and June 2023:

  • TD Cowen 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (NY)
    Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
    Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
    Wednesday, May 31, 2023
    Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY
    11:25am ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day
  • Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Boston)
    Pete Bittner, Vice President, President Bel Connectivity Solutions
    Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
    Wednesday, June 7, 2023
    The InterContinental, Boston, MA
    Conducting meetings throughout the day
  • Three Part Advisors East Coast IDEAS Conference (Virtual)
    Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
    Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
    Wednesday, June 21, 2023
    Conducting virtual meetings throughout the day with the presentation available at 6am ET through the conference website at: www.IDEASconferences.com.

The investor presentation decks and webcasts will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339


