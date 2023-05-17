K-12 Online Tutoring Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
K-12 Online Tutoring Market To Be Driven By The Growing Popularity Of Online Microlearning In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market Size, Share, Scope, Price, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028, gives an in-depth analysis of the global K-12 online tutoring market, assessing the market based on its segments like tutoring type, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 10.5%
Online microlearning is becoming increasingly popular due to its capacity to produce accurate content in a short time. Personalisation and adaptive learning are increasing the popularity of microlearning. Students are finding microlearning convenient, owing to its concise and relevant content.
As a result, K-12 online tutors have been offering microlearning options, which is one of the key trends in the K-12 online tutoring market. The advances in education technology and improved access to quality education is one of the factors driving the K-12 online education market.
The shift to digital education is happening, and it is changing everything about the way of teaching and learning. Online education is gaining importance as it empowers learners to discover their own academic paths and allow education to take place in class, at home, and anywhere in between, which is driving the growth of the industry. The need for STEM education has increased as the number of job opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) has grown.
Parents, students, and other stakeholders place a greater focus on foundational STEM education in schools. As a result, the number of students participating in K-12 online tutoring courses at the start of their secondary school is expected to rise in the future.
K-12 Online Tutoring Industry Definition and Major Segments
K-12 education refers to education from kindergarten to the 12th grade. It is a type of microlearning that divides large subjects into small units such as videos, texts, audios, or infographics.
Microlearning includes the use of bite-sized teaching modules, short-term teaching tasks, quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery, which has resulted in its increased popularity among children.
The industry can be divided based on its tutoring type into:
Structured Tutoring
On-Demand Tutoring
The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of its application into:
Pre-Primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
K-12 Online Tutoring Market Trends
The number of education startups is growing at a fast pace. Several government authorities are funding and encouraging K12 online learning all around the globe as it allows the students to receive individualised instruction and empowers students to learn at their own pace at any place.
Families are opting for the k-12 online education system as it allows greater customisation to meet the needs of their children in many ways that are lack in many traditional schools, thus driving the growth of the market.
The main reason for the growth in K-12 online education is that it provides more effective learning by measuring progress, adjusting the pace and provide extra support when needed for every learner, which is considered as an advantage for both struggling students as well as high-achievers.
The internet microlearning’s increasing popularity has been recognised as one of the key market trends in K-12 online tutoring. It is anticipated that the trend will be responsible for the market growth over the next five years.
Factors such as rising promotional activities by vendors to promote structured learning among students and parents will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Ambow Education Holding Ltd., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., iTutorGroup, TAL Education Group, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
