Progressive Reports April 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for April 2023:

  April
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)  2023    2022     Change
Net premiums written $ 6,075.4   $ 4,820.7     26   %
Net premiums earned $ 5,458.8   $ 4,614.1     18   %
Net income (loss) $ 196.3   $ (198.3 )   (199 %
Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.33   $ (0.34 )   (196 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 18.4   $ (524.5 )   (104 %
Combined ratio   97.9     95.5     2.4 pts.
Average equivalent common shares   587.1     584.3     0   %


  April
(thousands; unaudited)
 2023   2022   Change
Policies in Force          
Personal Lines          
Agency – auto 8,337.1   7,702.3   8   %
Direct – auto 11,191.1   9,537.7   17   %
Total personal auto 19,528.2   17,240.0   13   %
Total special lines 5,715.9   5,392.0   6   %
Total Personal Lines 25,244.1   22,632.0   12   %
Total Commercial Lines 1,085.9   1,012.3   7   %
Total Property business 2,939.4   2,812.8   5   %
Companywide Total 29,269.4   26,457.1   11   %
           

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is one of the leading sellers of personal and commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance in the country, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive April 2023 Complete Earnings Release: Download PDF


Primary Logo

