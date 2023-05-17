HairPeople Salon Dublin Offsets its Carbon Footprint by Helping to Rebuild Ukraine

Bernadette Byrnes and Jennifer Zamparelli, founders, at HairPeople carbon neutral salon, Dublin Jennifer Zamparelli, co-founder, with industrial hemp at HairPeople carbon neutral salon, Dublin Bernadette Byrnes, founder, at HairPeople carbon neutral salon, Dublin

Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernadette Byrnes's hair salon leads the global hair industry, funds reconstruction of Ukraine with Hemp Carbon Credits from Tao Climate

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HairPeople, a renowned, luxury hair salon in Dublin, becomes a truly carbon neutral business, by partnering in a Ukraine reconstruction initiative that is powered by Hemp Carbon Credits from Tao Climate, a leading provider of innovative environmental technology solutions. HairPeople Salon Dublin, which is owned by Bernadette Byrnes, Ireland's renowned hairdresser, and Jennifer Zamparelli, an internationally famous media and TV star, takes a bold step towards sustainability. HairPeople takes measurable action to reduce its carbon footprint and promote environmental responsibility in the hair industry by buying Hemp Carbon Credits, which are a new category of carbon offset product. The captured carbon is being used to build sustainable housing in Ukraine with hempcrete, a carbon positive construction material made from hemp hurds.

How it works: Tao Climate conducted a thorough carbon emissions audit. Having recently switched to 100% renewable electricity, HairPeople purchased 4 tonnes of CO2e Hemp Carbon Credits from Tao Climate to offset the salon’s legacy and upstream carbon footprints. HairPeople is now certified as carbon neutral by Tao Climate, according to Tao’s comprehensive, science-based, data-driven methodology.

Jennifer Zamparelli, co-founder of HairPeople, expresses her delight at the salon's achievement: "We are proud to be a truly carbon neutral hair salon. As a business, we have a responsibility to reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainability in the hair industry. By purchasing Hemp Carbon Credits from Tao Climate, we are not only offsetting our carbon emissions, but also supporting the development of sustainable housing communities in Ukraine, for people who desperately need somewhere to live. We’re also showing the way for the hair industry to deliver amazing services, sustainably. So, it’s a true win-win-win for us."

Bernadette Byrnes, founder of HairPeople and a widely-respected and highly-experienced hairdresser, comments: "As an industry, hairdressing can have a significant impact on the environment. In becoming carbon neutral, we demonstrate our commitment to embracing sustainable business practices. We hope our actions will inspire other businesses to join us. Helping to house people sustainably in Ukraine is a wonderful way to use the carbon that’s been captured from the atmosphere. The entire HairPeople team is so proud of what we’ve achieved in this, our first year of operation."

Felix Roick, COO and co-founder of Tao Climate says: "At Tao Climate, we believe that every business, regardless of its size, has a responsibility to take action against climate change. Our vision is to empower businesses to achieve carbon neutrality through innovative, scalable, and affordable solutions. Together, we can create a sustainable future for generations to come."

Gary Byrnes, CEO and founder of Tao Climate, explains: "Hemp absorbs more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than any other crop on the planet, making it a highly effective tool for carbon removal and sequestration. We’re proud to work with Google in delivering our innovative technology solution to businesses and consumers worldwide, so that we can measure meaningful impacts on climate at scale. Our aim is nothing less than to stop climate change and our partnership with HairPeople is a key milestone on this journey to a better, sustainable world."

HairPeople's achievement is a significant step towards a more sustainable hair industry, buying Hemp Carbon Credits that help to rehouse people in Ukraine with the captured carbon. HairPeople Salon Dublin is leading the way in promoting environmental responsibility, while supporting sustainable communities worldwide.

Hemp Ukraine Recover is a non-profit fund, working to rebuild Ukraine using hempcrete. They’re currently building a 30-unit apartment complex specifically to house internally-displaced people. This remarkable project deserves all our support. Purchase their Hemp Carbon Credits from Tao Climate or donate at: www.hempua.org

For more information on Tao Climate’s vision of a sustainable world, free from the threat of climate change, visit: www.taoclimate.com

For more information on Tao Climate’s Hemp Carbon Credit inventory and methodologies, please contact Gary Byrnes, CEO, at gary@taoclimate.com

For more information on HairPeople’s Sustainability Philosophy, email Bernadette Byrnes at bee@hairpeople.salon, or visit: https://www.hairpeople.salon/sustainability

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate is an Irish greentech software technology company that is committed to making a positive impact on the environment. We believe that technology can play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change. Our mission is to close the UN Emissions Gap of 23 gigatonnes of CO2 per year, with technological innovation to unite the world's industrial hemp growers and makers, building billions of houses worldwide.

At Tao Climate, we understand that one of the most effective ways to combat climate change is to reduce the amount of CO2 emissions that are in the atmosphere. That's why we are focused on developing innovative technology solutions that incentivise the industrial hemp industry to grow and thrive, while also reducing carbon emissions.

We believe that industrial hemp has the potential to transform many industries by providing sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to fossil fuels and unsustainable materials. By uniting the world's industrial hemp growers and makers, we aim to build a future that is both affordable and environmentally friendly.

Our team of experts is passionate about creating technology solutions that make a positive impact on the world. We are committed to building a sustainable future for all and we are proud to participate in Google’s Startups for Sustainable Development program.

