Environmental Monitoring Market Valuation Worth USD 43.48 Bn by 2030, At 8.2% CAGR – Report by Allied Market Research

Allied Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the environmental monitoring market based on component, product type, sampling method, application, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global environmental monitoring market generated $19.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $43.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

An increase in investments by businesses for the deployment of pollution monitoring solutions creates new opportunities in the coming years. The rise in the need for efficient natural resource management increased health concerns due to the rise in pollution levels, and the development of environment-friendly industries drive the growth of the global environmental monitoring market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1122

Based on component, the particulate detection segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biological detection segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment accounting for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global environmental monitoring market and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the water pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Access full report summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/environmental-monitoring-market

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Major industry players such as - 3M, Emerson Electric Co., Danaher, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1122

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Procure Complete Report (281 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f7d10f83ea7a7714c8d02c40d2b24919

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

