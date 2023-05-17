OroPocket Joins Forces with FiNext Conference as Media Partner
EINPresswire.com/ -- OroPocket is a digital gold investment platform that enables users to invest in digital gold and silver backed by real physical assets is delighted to announce its partnership with FiNext Conference as a media partner. The highly anticipated FinTech event is scheduled to take place on June 21-22, 2023, at the prestigious Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.
FiNext Conference & Expo was established to create a dedicated space for the brightest minds, innovative thinkers, and ambitious individuals in the traditional finance industry to converge, interact, and forge meaningful alliances. This event serves as a catalyst for transformative ideas, industry insights, and valuable networking opportunities.
To register yourself, please visit https://finextcon.com/ before the deadline of June 5th, 2023 to secure your tickets.
The conference will be attended by prominent stakeholders from various sectors, including:
1-BFSI Sector
- Fintech companies
-Investors
-Blockchain Enthusiasts
-Proptech
-Insurtech
-Payment Gateways
-IT
-Trading
-VC firms
-Startups
OroPocket's association with FiNext Conference as a media partner is an exciting development for both parties. As a leading digital gold provider, OroPocket brings a unique perspective to the conference, showcasing the intersection of technology, finance, and gold investment. Through this partnership, OroPocket aims to amplify the reach of FiNext Conference and enhance its visibility among a diverse audience, said,Mr. Anas Jawed, Finext Conference Advisor
Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Founder of OroPocket expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be a part of FiNext Conference as a media partner. This partnership provides OroPocket with a remarkable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and like-minded individuals. By joining forces, OroPocket and FiNext Conference can mutually benefit from each other's expertise, resources, and networks, contributing to the overall success of the event."
As a media partner, OroPocket will actively participate in promoting FiNext Conference across various digital platforms, extending the reach and engagement of the event to a wider audience. The collaboration will leverage OroPocket's extensive industry knowledge and insights to generate informative content, drive awareness, and create a buzz around the conference.
FiNext Conference promises to be a groundbreaking event, fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and disruptive ideas that will shape the future of finance and technology. With OroPocket's involvement as a media partner, the conference is set to garner even greater attention and deliver an exceptional experience for all participants.
About OroPocket
OroPocket is a digital gold investment platform that enables users to invest in digital gold and silver backed by real physical assets. With its user-friendly platform, OroPocket offers a smarter way to invest in precious metals that is cost-effective, convenient, and secure.
For more information, visit https://oropocket.com/.
Garima Bakshi
