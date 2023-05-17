Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market is Projected to Grow Significantly, to Attain a Value of USD 1.2 Billion by 2031

Pigmentation Disorder Treatment Market

The pigmentation disorder treatment market is estimated to reach $1,220.91 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pigmentation disorder treatment refers to the medical or cosmetic interventions aimed at addressing and managing disorders that affect the coloration of the skin, hair, or eyes. Pigmentation disorders can manifest as either hyperpigmentation (excessive darkening) or hypopigmentation (loss of color). These conditions can be caused by various factors, such as genetic predisposition, hormonal changes, exposure to sunlight, certain medications, autoimmune diseases, or trauma.

CAGR: 4.3%

• Current Market Size: USD 799.79 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the vitiligo segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By treatment, the corticosteroids segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment was highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America held the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a majority of the global pigmentation disorder treatment market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in awareness and prevalence of the pigmentation disorders, and presence of key and robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to rise in prevalence of pigmentation disorders, development of healthcare infrastructure and increase in investments projects in the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Dermavant Sciences Inc

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Galderma S.A

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Incyte Corporation

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

Viatris Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pigmentation disorder treatment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pigmentation disorder treatment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the pigmentation disorder treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pigmentation disorder treatment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

