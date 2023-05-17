Submit Release
The Insightful Journey of A Seeker In Pursuit Of Seeking Closeness To Allah

NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

Verily I am near, I answer the caller when he calls on me.”
— Surat al-Baqarah (2), Verse 186
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Naseruddin Ahmad has published a book on Amazon titled ‘In Search of My Creator’ (Lessons from a Seeker’s Journey), which celebrates the incredible journey of attaining nearness to our Divine Creator – Allah (SWT). The book is a must-read for all those striving to connect to God.

"My hope is that by narrating some of the experiences on my journey and writing on the subjects that have helped me in the past, and continue to do so, will also help you chart your own course. Hopefully, you will avoid some of the mistakes that I made which resulted in me going around in circles for years without very much progress." says Naser.

In Search of My Creator embraces Naser’s insights from his journey as a seeker. Naser, in an engaging manner, edifies the prerequisites of reaching tranquility and contentment both spiritually and materially, and most prominently how to battle with our Nafs (The evil-inclining self). Naser is a family man and a community organizer who looks forward to each morning as an opportunity for self-improvement. Naser hopes that by reading this book, you will join him on the journey of working towards attaining closeness to God.

In Search of My Creator will, God-willing, be a gratifying and insightful book that will resonate with readers regardless of age. The book is available now on Amazon. By the grace of God, all proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to charity.

