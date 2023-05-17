Cocoa Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Cocoa Market is Expected to Rise at 4.7% CAGR during Forecast Period 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cocoa market has witnessed steady growth over the years, driven by the rising demand for chocolate and cocoa-based products worldwide. Cocoa, derived from the cacao bean, serves as a primary ingredient in the production of various confectionery and food products. In this blog post, we will explore the size and share of the global cocoa market, examine key trends, discuss industry segmentation, provide an overview of the market, and present a forecast for the period 2023-2028.
Global Cocoa Market Size and Share:
According to Expert Market Research's latest report, the global cocoa market size was valued at 14.45 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 19.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market size is influenced by factors such as increasing consumption of chocolate and cocoa-based products, growing disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences.
Trends Driving the Cocoa Market:
Health-conscious consumers: With the rise in health awareness, there is a growing demand for dark chocolate and cocoa products due to their perceived health benefits, including antioxidant properties and potential mood-enhancing effects.
Premium and artisanal chocolate: Consumers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for high-quality, gourmet chocolates. This trend has led to the emergence of artisanal chocolate makers and a focus on unique flavors, sustainable sourcing, and ethical practices.
Sustainability and fair trade: The cocoa industry has witnessed an increased emphasis on sustainable sourcing practices and fair trade certifications. Consumers are more conscious of the environmental and social impacts of cocoa production, leading to a demand for responsibly sourced cocoa beans.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cocoa-market/requestsample
Industry Segmentation:
The global cocoa market can be segmented based on product type, application, and geography.
By Product Type:
Cocoa Powder
Cocoa Butter
Cocoa Liquor
Others
By Application:
Confectionery
Bakery
Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Geography:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Overview and Outlook:
The global cocoa market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several major players and a multitude of small and medium-sized enterprises. Key market participants include Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Hershey Company, and Olam International, among others. These companies engage in strategies such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to maintain their market position.
The market outlook for the cocoa industry remains positive, driven by the rising popularity of cocoa-based products, especially in emerging economies. Increasing urbanization, improving distribution networks, and growing retail chains are expected to further fuel market growth.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cocoa-market
Forecast Period:
During the forecast period of 2023-2028, the global cocoa market is expected to witness substantial growth. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, expanding middle-class population, and the growing influence of western lifestyles in emerging economies are likely to drive market demand.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
Q: What are the main applications of cocoa in the food industry?
A: Cocoa is widely used in the production of confectionery, bakery products, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.
Q: How does sustainability impact the cocoa market?
A: Sustainability is a significant factor in the cocoa industry, influencing consumer preferences and driving companies to adopt responsible sourcing practices and obtain fair trade certifications.
Also Read:
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fluoroscopy-equipment-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-baby-food-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrocolloids-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/africa-renewable-energy-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acetone-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aluminium-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/blister-packaging-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sulphuric-acid-market-report
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/influenza-diagnostics-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/graph-database-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Adam Lee
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other