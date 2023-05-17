Hemp Tea Market Size Worth $392.8 million by 2031 With CAGR of 22.1%

The growing popularity of hemp tea owing to various benefits that helps in relieving anxiety improves sleep quality.

Various benefits offered by hemp tea such as relief from anxiety, improvement of sleep quality, and easing of chronic pain, relief from nausea & muscle cramps.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Various benefits offered by Hemp Tea such as relief from anxiety, improvement of sleep quality, and easing of chronic pain, relief from nausea & muscle cramps, and alleviation of high blood pressure fuel the growth of the global hemp tea market. However, stringent regulations imposed by the governments of many countries on cannabis usage in any form and the potential side effects associated with hemp tea such as digestive issues and drowsiness hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, the presence of well-known hemp tea producers in the market and their continued efforts to create new hemp products present new opportunities in the market.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32015

The hemp tea market was valued at $56.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $392.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Hemp tea offers a range of benefits owing to its anti-inflammatory, anti-stress, anti-anxiety, and anti-depressive properties, which is why it is growing in popularity. Owing to these benefits hemp tea has calming effects. For instance, its antioxidant capabilities help to lessen the negative effects that stress has on the body and mind. Hemp tea's rich nutrient composition, which includes antioxidant compounds, vitamins, and nutrients, enhances general health and boosts energy.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The key players profiled in the hemp tea market report include ItsHemp, Willie's Remedy, Clipper Teas, Buddha Teas, Traditional Medicinals, The Tea Can Company, Cannabiniers, Colorado Harvest Company, Charlotte's Web, and Green Roads

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global hemp tea market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the hemp tea market growth.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (305 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1cf99777f63824be0c5af1750cc88c61

The global hemp tea market share is segmented based on distribution channel and region. By distribution channel, it is classified into online/direct-to-consumer, convenience stores, others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031, as a majority of the countries in the region such as India, China, and Australia approved the use of hemp and cannabidiol for food and many nations are in the process of granting regulatory go-ahead. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hemp tea market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the high product penetration and legalization for marijuana in this region. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on distribution channel, the online/direct-to-consumer sub-segment emerged as the fastest growing and dominating sub-segment in 2021

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021, and the Asia-Pacific region anticipated to be the fastest growing in the market during the forecast period

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32015

A number of opportunities for market expansion are also projected to arise throughout the projection period as a result of the rising popularity of herbal tea among customers who are health-conscious around the world and the ongoing product launches of several new flavors of hemp tea by leading players.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Organic Tea Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-tea-market

Green Tea Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-tea-market

Kombucha Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kombucha-market-A10962

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.