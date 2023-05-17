Industry 4.0 Market Show Maximum Potential Growth at a CAGR of 16.3% by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing emphasis on production efficiency and reducing operation costs in industries is are significant factors influencing market growth.

Industry 4.0 Market Size – USD 71.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.3%, Market Trends –Proliferation of Internet in industrial applications” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the worldwide Industry 4.0 market is expected to grow quickly and steadily over the projection period, reaching a market value of USD 240.55 billion by 2027. The steadily increasing emphasis on manufacturing efficiency and lowering operating costs can be blamed for the industry 4.0 market's anticipated stable expansion.

Increased operational effectiveness and self-managing production techniques are made possible by Industry 4.0, allowing for the collaboration and interconnection of people, machinery, equipment, and supply chain management systems. Industry 4.0's information and communication technology uses a variety of network components and communication protocols for centralised machine supervision and semi- or fully automated decision making, which reduces downtime. Additionally, industry 4.0 enables faster batch changeovers and automatic process tracking and tracing, both of which increase productivity.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Industry 4.0 market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Industry 4.0 market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Major companies operating in the global industry 4.0 market include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2019, the Factory Automation EMEA division of Mitsubishi Electric entered into a partnership with software developer ‘CONTACT’, to provide customized smart manufacturing solutions using digital twin technology.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) uses smart sensors and actuators for improvement of industrial and manufacturing processes. The key advantage of IIoT is that it enables automation of production processes and thus optimizes operating efficiency. According to a study, automation results using IIoT indicate around 30.0% increase in productivity.

Industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical sector helps in the improvement of product quality and productivity, thereby resulting in increased profitability. Also, industry 4.0 makes pharmaceutical production more well-organized and safer. Pharma 4.0, based on industry 4.0, enables systematic automated processes to run by a unified manufacturing control strategy.

Emergen Research has segmented the global industry 4.0 market in terms of technology, industry vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Blockchain

Industrial Robotics

Digital Twin

Industrial Metrology

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Chemical

Transportation

Pharmaceutical

Metals

Consumer Electronics

Others

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Industry 4.0 Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Industry 4.0 market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

