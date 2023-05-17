Data Fabric Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising volumes and variation of organizational data and increasing adoption of cloud services are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Data Fabric Market Size – USD 1.14 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.2%, Market Trends – Rapid developments in in-memory computing” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research's most recent report, the global data fabric market had a value of USD 1.14 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 27.2% over the forecast period. Some of the major reasons propelling the growth of the global data fabric market's revenue are the rising volumes and variety of organisational data as well as the rising acceptance of cloud services. Rapid advancements in in-memory computing are further variables that are anticipated to significantly increase market revenue growth.

Super-fast speed and scaling of unbounded data volumes are made possible by in-memory computing, which also makes a growing number of data sources more easily accessible. In-memory processing enables data to be analysed in real-time, allowing for quicker corporate reporting and decision-making. This is possible because stored data can be accessed more quickly when it is stored in Random-Access Memory (RAM) and flash memory. Demand for in-memory data fabric is anticipated to increase in the near future due to the quick advancements in in-memory computing.

The report contains updated information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and acts as an accurate analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Data Fabric market. The report draws attention to the COVID-19 impact on the market and its crucial segments. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains. The report further provides a future impact assessment of the Data Fabric market concerning COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The need for integration, consulting, support, and maintenance services to facilitate the implementation and operation of data fabric systems is predicted to grow at a relatively consistent CAGR during the projection period.

Because small and medium-sized businesses around the world are increasingly adopting data fabric solutions and services, the small and medium-sized enterprise category is anticipated to experience a considerably robust revenue growth rate over the projection period.

The on-cloud category is anticipated to post consistent revenue growth. A significant driver of this segment's predicted revenue growth is the increasing end-user use of cloud services.

Some major companies included in the global market report are

SAP SE, Informatica, Inc., Global Ids, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Splunk, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Idera, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.

Target Audience of the Global Data Fabric Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Emergen Research has segmented the global data fabric market on the basis of component, type, deployment, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In-Memory data fabric

Disk-based data fabric

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

On-cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Business Process Management

Asset Management

Supply Chain Management

Workforce Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Retail & e-Commerce

Energy & Utilities

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Data Fabric market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Data Fabric market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

