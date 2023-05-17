Metaverse in Healthcare Market to Reach USD79.6 billion by 2028 | Key Players, Demands, Growth, Share Analysis
PUNE, INDIA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Metaverse in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD79.6 billion by 2028 from USD 9.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period. There is a growing inclination for metaverse technologies for healthcare in North America. Increasing popularity of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) technologies, which have been used in various healthcare applications, including surgical training, pain management, and therapy is attributing to growth of the market in this region. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, which has created a need for more immersive and engaging virtual experiences for patients and healthcare providers. The metaverse can provide a virtual environment that simulates real-life interactions, allowing patients and healthcare professionals to communicate and collaborate in a more natural and intuitive way.
Key players in the Metaverse in Healthcare Market
The key players operating in the metaverse in healthcare market include Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), XRHealth (US), CAE, Inc. (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ImmersiveTouch, Inc. (US), Wipro (India), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), GE Healthcare (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), 8Chili, Inc. (US), MindMaze (Switzerland), AccuVein, Inc.(US), EON Reality (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), Novarad Corporation (US), Oodles Technologies (India), CMR Surgical (UK), Merative (US), BioflightVR (US), WorldViz, Inc. (US), Google (US), Oculus (Meta Platforms, Inc.) (US), Augmedics (US).
The concept of the metaverse in healthcare refers to the integration of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other immersive technologies into the healthcare industry to enhance patient care, medical training, and research. It envisions a virtual environment where healthcare professionals, patients, and medical data interact in a digital space. While the metaverse is still in its early stages of development, it has the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery and bring numerous benefits.
Here are some key areas where the metaverse can impact the healthcare market:
Telemedicine and Remote Care: The metaverse can enable immersive telemedicine experiences, allowing doctors to virtually examine and diagnose patients from remote locations. Patients can have virtual consultations and receive personalized care without the need for physical visits. This can improve access to healthcare services, particularly in underserved areas.
Medical Training and Education: The metaverse can provide a realistic and interactive platform for medical training and education. Healthcare professionals and students can participate in virtual simulations, surgical procedures, and medical scenarios to enhance their skills and knowledge. This can help bridge the gap between theory and practice, leading to better-trained healthcare providers.
Rehabilitation and Therapy: Immersive technologies in the metaverse can be used for rehabilitation and therapy purposes. Virtual reality can create immersive environments for physical therapy, pain management, and mental health treatments. Patients can engage in virtual exercises and activities that promote healing and recovery.
Surgical Planning and Visualization: Surgeons can use the metaverse to visualize complex surgical procedures and plan interventions more effectively. Virtual reality can provide a three-dimensional view of a patient's anatomy, allowing surgeons to practice surgeries and make precise incisions before the actual procedure. This can improve surgical outcomes and reduce risks.
Data Visualization and Analysis: The metaverse can integrate with healthcare data systems to provide visual representations of medical data. Healthcare professionals can analyze patient information, imaging scans, and research data in a more immersive and intuitive manner. This can facilitate better data-driven decision-making and accelerate medical research.
Patient Engagement and Empowerment: The metaverse can empower patients to take an active role in managing their health. Virtual reality and augmented reality applications can provide educational materials, self-care instructions, and interactive experiences to promote patient engagement and adherence to treatment plans.
The metaverse in healthcare is still an emerging concept, and its widespread adoption may take time. However, advancements in immersive technologies, increased accessibility of VR/AR devices, and the growing need for innovative healthcare solutions indicate a promising future for the metaverse in the healthcare market. It has the potential to transform the way healthcare is delivered, making it more personalized, efficient, and accessible.
