Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Value, Share And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sodium Reduction Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sodium reduction ingredients market size is predicted to reach $1.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The growth in the sodium reduction ingredients market is due to surge in demand for processed foods. North America region is expected to hold the largest sodium reduction ingredients market share. Major players in the sodium reduction ingredients market include Cargill Incorporated, Angel Yeast Company Limited, Kerry Group Public Limited Company, Givaudan Société Anonyme.

Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Segments

•By Type: Mineral blend, Amino Acid, Yeast extracts, Other Types

•By Mineral Blend: Potassium sulphate, Magnesium sulphate, Calcium chloride, Potassium lactate, Potassium chloride

•By Application: Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy and frozen foods, Meat products, Sauces, Snacks

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sodium reduction ingredients are food additives that reduce sodium levels in food while keeping the same flavor and functioning as salt. Sodium reduction ingredients increase the gustatory effects of sodium on the taste, even though the concentration of salt (sodium chloride) has been decreased.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

