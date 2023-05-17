Blockchain in Energy Market Trends and Key Player Developments by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry and growing safety concerns related to automated grids are driving the demand for the market.

Blockchain in Energy Market Size – USD 287.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 56.1%, Market Trends – The rise in the penetration of Internet of Thing devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain in Energy Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecasted timeline, the global blockchain in the energy market is expected to rise substantially, owing to the rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry. The growing safety concerns related to automated grids is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the forecast period. Besides, the rising internet of things technology penetration is likely to drive the market growth shortly.

Over the forecast period, the uncertain regulatory environment relating to power generations, significantly rising concerns regarding customer credibility among power management companies, is expected to inhibit the market growth.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Infosys Limited

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Accenture plc

WePower UAB

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

LO3 Energy, Inc

BigchainDB GmbH

others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, GuideVision was acquired by Infosys Limited. Infosys will enhance its technological transformation with the acquisition, expanding Infosys Cobalt's cloud services offering and reaffirming its commitment to the rising ServiceNow ecosystem. Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities will be enhanced by GuideVision's training academy and offshore facilities, will provide customers in Europe unparalleled abilities in the first hybrid cloud transition.

Due to higher accessibility, the ability to efficient utilization of the network, and distributed architecture, the public segment is likely to hold the largest market. Furthermore, this category enables users to access the system, backed up by incentive-based payment authentication.

Over the forecast timeframe, the Peer-To-Peer Transaction segment is expected to lead the market. Shifting the focus on the development of RES energy, especially wind, solar & marine, to improve the production and accessibility of alternative energy will lead to the growth of the system.

The power industry is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 56.2% over the forecasted period. It's mainly due to blockchain technologies' ability to manage decentralized sources of energy and a holistic view of energy consumption through tracking.

Due to the high amount of project execution and start-up presence, the European region is anticipated to dominate the market; the European region market is expected to be further driven by growing government funding.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Energy Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Platform

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Peer-To-Peer Transaction

Grid Transactions

Energy Financing

Electric Vehicle

Sustainability Attribution

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Power

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

