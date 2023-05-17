Illuminating Safety : Enhancing Aviation Operations through Advanced Runway Lighting Systems

Runway Lighting

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runway lighting is used for a wide variety of indications and warnings on a runway, in darkness or at low visibility. Lighting solution gives a precise view to the aircraft pilots. It is used by runways, which are licensed for use at night. Common runway lightings are runway edge lights, runway threshold lights, and runway end lights. These lights have various applications depending on the requirement and atmospheric variations in specific places. For instance, depending on the need, the intensity of the light could vary, such as high-intensity light and low-intensity light. Runway lights are essential for takeoff, landing, and taxiing activities such as guiding the pilots to identify the starting line of the runway, end line, correct route to be followed, and identifying the taxiway area. Therefore, increase in demand for transportation is expected to fuel the runway lighting market over the forecast period.

The report analyzes top players of the Runway Lighting Industry such as Philips Lighting Holding, Honeywell, Cree, ADB Airfield, OCEM Airfield Technology, ATG Airports, Vosla, Youyang, Eaton, Hella, OSRAM, Astronics Corporation

Significant growth of the aviation industry and focus on the expansion of airport infrastructure are expected to spur the demand over the forecast period. Moreover, LED lights, which are often used on the runway, can hamper the clear view through infrared cameras, thereby creating difficulty, which could negatively affect the growth of the runway lighting market. Furthermore, the transition to electric and solar-powered led technology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Infrastructure has become one of the most significant features to attract new business of any industry. It is considered to be the most prominent feature from the consumer's point of view to trust in a business. Therefore, companies as well as governments across the world are concerned about the infrastructure of the airport as facilities and safety measures attract more businesses. Increase in awareness for safety has forced authorities to use the most advanced technologies, which is expected to further grow the runway lighting market over the forecast period.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Runway Lighting Systems

Taxiway Lighting Systems

Apron Lighting Systems

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

In-Pavement/Inset Lights

Elevated Lights

Precision Approach Path Indicator

On the basis of geography, the global Runway Lighting is segmented into North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

Middle East

Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the runway lighting market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the runway lighting market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the runway lighting market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.