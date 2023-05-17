Mastering Maritime Stability: Breakthroughs in Marine Dynamic Positioning Systems

Marine Dynamic Positioning System1

On the basis of subsystem, the marine dynamic positioning system industry is segmented into control system, power system, and thruster system.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market," The marine dynamic positioning system market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.54% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in seaborne trade across the globe, increase in number of dynamic position ships such as survey and research vessels, advancements in offshore drilling technology, and deployment of offshore patrol vessels drive the growth of the global marine dynamic positioning system market. However, complexities associated with marine dynamic positioning systems and high maintenance costs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in development of autonomous ships, introduction of laser-based dynamic positioning systems, and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown restrictions imposed by governments during the pandemic, shipyards were temporarily shut down. This, in turn, decreased the demand for marine dynamic positioning system.

Reductions in offshore activities and defense budgets led to lowered demand for marine dynamic positioning system. However, the demand is recovering post-pandemic.

Leading Market Players

ABB Ltd.

AB Volvo

General Electric Company

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Marine Technologies, LLC

Navis Engineering Oy

Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

Reygar Ltd.

Wärtsilä Corporation

On the basis of equipment class, the marine dynamic positioning system market is segregated into class 1, class 2, and class 3. Class 2 dynamic positioning system are utilized in several types of vessels, such as commercial vessels, including container ships, ferries, cruise, and cargo ships. The class 2 dynamic positioning system has redundancy, so that no single fault in active system can cause dynamic positioning system to fail.

The application segment has been divided into naval vessels, offshore vessels, and others. The naval vessels are are used in applications such as mine countermeasures, amphibious landing, submarine rescue, and pollution control. Installation of dynamic positioning system on these aid the vessel to gain accuracy, thereby enhancing security. Various advanced nations such as the U.S., China, and Japan use dynamically positioned vessels within their naval, coast guard, and auxiliary fleets.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By subsystem, the control system segment is anticipated to exhibit significant marine dynamic positioning system growth in the near future.

By equiment class, the class 3 segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the naval vessel segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

