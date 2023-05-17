Unlocking Insights : Automotive Data Logger for Advanced Vehicle Performance Analysis

Automotive Data Logger Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive data logger is an electronic instrument that records events or estimation at certain intervals at a particular period of time. Basic function of automotive data logger is to ensure the safety of the vehicle and people. Data loggers are used in automotive industries to monitor the temperatures using various applications. Some of the applications are thermocouples, external sensors, shock, vibration, and acceleration. Data logger can be standalone with internal sensors or can be used as multichannel device with sensors. It helps to measure and record physical & electrical parameters during a period of time, thereby resulting in the growth of the automotive data logger market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

With increase in safety and security in vehicles, demand for vehicles is increasing daily. Increase in demand for autonomous and electric vehicles require more security components, which are provided by the data logger market. Therefore, increase in vehicles production leads to the growth of the automotive data loggers market in coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Continental Automotive GmbH, Harman International, National Instruments, Xilinx, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc., HEM Data Corporation, MEN Micro Inc., Influx Technology, NSM Solutions

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

The significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive data logger market are rise in production of electric vehicles & autonomous vehicle testing and technological advancements in modern vehicles. Moreover, inefficient & unskilled workforce and cost associated with data acquisition systems hamper the growth of the automotive data logger market. Furthermore, evaluating real-time vehicle data is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive data logger market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

➤This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive data logger market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

➤The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the automotive data logger market share.

➤The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive data logger market growth scenario.

➤Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

➤The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

With increase in technological innovation in vehicles, safety updates in vehicles have also increased. Data logger provides safety measures by giving RPM and temperature updates of the vehicles. Therefore, these features are expected to lead to the growth of the automotive data logger market in coming years.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

SD Card

USB

Bluetooth/WIFI

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬

On-board Diagnosis (OBD)

Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) and Safety

Fleet Management

Automotive Insurance

