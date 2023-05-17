Submit Release
Governor Pillen Statement on Advance of LB574

CONTACT:    

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495   

John Gage, (531) 510-8529  

    

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Pillen issued the following statement in response to state senators advancing LB574:

 

"Our kids are our future, and the advancement of LB574 is an important step in protecting that future. I applaud the senators who voted for LB574 and stood up for our commonsense, conservative values. I am proud to have partnered with conservative senators in this fight and look forward to signing the bill upon final passage."

