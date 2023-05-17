Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,797 in the last 365 days.

LifeFlip Media Launches Podcast Placement Services Alongside Nationally Recognized National Media Placement Services

LifeFlip Media expands media exposure solutions with podcast placement services for conservative businesses and influencers.

We are dedicated to building a platform that gives conservatives and people of faith a voice.”
— Eric Mitchell
FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeFlip Media Launches Podcast Placement Services Alongside Nationally Recognized National Media Placement Services

LifeFlip Media, a leading media and digital marketing agency catering to conservative businesses and influencers, is excited to announce the launch of their podcast placement services. This new offering will complement their existing publication placement and TV booking services, allowing LifeFlip Media to provide comprehensive media exposure solutions for their clients. The company is particularly thrilled to feature exceptional women entrepreneurs through their podcast placements.

CEO Lucie Mitchell expressed her enthusiasm about this expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce podcast placements to our range of services. At LifeFlip Media, we are committed to showcasing the stories and successes of women entrepreneurs. With this new addition, we can provide them with a powerful platform to amplify their voices and reach wider audiences. We believe in empowering and inspiring others through our media solutions, and podcast placements are an ideal way to achieve that."

LifeFlip Media President and media expert Eric Mitchell commented on the agency's broader vision, saying, "We are dedicated to building a platform that gives conservatives and people of faith a voice. The launch of our podcast placement services is just one of the many exciting announcements we have in store for this summer. Our goal is to create opportunities for like-minded individuals to share their stories and perspectives through various media channels."

LifeFlip Media is a veteran-owned and female-led agency that prides itself on serving conservative businesses and influencers. With their extensive experience and expertise, they have successfully positioned clients in notable national media outlets, generating widespread recognition and increased brand visibility. The addition of podcast placements further strengthens their commitment to providing a comprehensive range of media and marketing solutions.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, LifeFlip Media remains at the forefront of industry trends, helping their clients navigate the dynamic digital landscape and effectively reach their target audiences. With their podcast placement services, they will connect entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and influencers with popular podcasts, enabling them to share their expertise, insights, and stories with engaged listeners.

For more information about LifeFlip Media and their range of services, please visit www.lifeflipmedia.com.

###

Media Contact:
Name: Eric Mitchell
Title: President
Email: eric@lifeflipmedia.com
Phone: 214.560.1875

ERIC L MITCHELL
LifeFlip Media
+1 408-206-9549
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

LifeFlip Media Launches Podcast Placement Services Alongside Nationally Recognized National Media Placement Services

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more