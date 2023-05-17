Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2031 | Top Player - Cymulate, FireMon, Rapid7

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Increasing complexities in managing security threats and a surge in demand for prioritizing security investments boost the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated breach and attack simulation market generated $305.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 33.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

A rise in complexities in managing security threats, increase in demand for prioritizing security investments, and surge in number of cyber-attacks across the world drive the global automated breach and attack simulation market. By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue.

The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on application, the configuration management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The patch management segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.3% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the enterprises and data centers segment captured the largest market share of around three-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market in 2021 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the managed service providers segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 35.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on offering, the platforms and tools segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global automated breach and attack simulation market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 35.4% from 2022 to 2031.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market in 2021 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the cloud segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast time period.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to rule the roost in terms of revenue and expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.

The leading market players analyzed in the global automated breach and attack simulation market report include Keysight Technologies, Rapid7, Cymulate., SafeBreach Inc., XM Cyber, AttackIQ., Qualys, Inc., Sophos Ltd., FireMon, LLC., and Skybox Security, Inc.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The automated breach and attack simulation market was positively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to an increase in demand for automated breach and attack simulation solutions and services during the lockdown.

• The increase in use of automated breach and attack simulation platforms aided various industry verticals in making their operations run more smoothly while closing the gap between existing security infrastructure and cyber-attacks.

• The utilization of advanced methods to penetrate organizational resources encouraged small and medium businesses to adopt efficient ABAS solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, consequently driving the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market.

