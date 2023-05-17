How Scientology-Sponsored Human Rights Education Helps Secure a Better Life for All

The founder of The Future of South Africa works with the Church of Scientology Johannesburg North, reaching 2.7 million people with the message of human rights. Peace Lights Founder (right) presents a representative of the Church of Scientology with a proclamation thanking Founder L. Ron Hubbard for inspiring the United for Human Rights educational initiative. Former member of Mexico's congress speaks at the Latin American regional human rights summit about the urgent need for human rights education in Mexican schools.

Educating individuals and entire communities on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with United for Human Rights

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world approaches the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), some 40 percent of people admit they know little or nothing about human rights. Little wonder that human rights violations abound. A new video on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website shows how United for Human Rights and its program for young people, Youth for Human Rights, initiatives supported by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, are making inroads at the grassroots through human rights education.

Interviews of human rights activists who are using United for Human Rights educational materials include:

* Project Peace Lights. The nonprofit, which partners with the Church of Scientology of Harlem and United for Human Rights, is providing human rights training to more than 200,000 youth. The United for Human Rights videos have “tremendous synergistic impact” says the nonprofit’s founder, calling the program “the leading provider of human rights education in the world today.”

* One of Mexico’s preeminent human rights activists. The former member of Mexico's congress collaborated with the Church of Scientology Mexico City and United for Human Rights to push through a law against human trafficking. She uses the United for Human Rights materials because they teach children respect for their fellows. “The videos really touch the heart.”

* The Future of South Africa. The project, launched by an activist working with the Church of Scientology in Johannesburg North, has reached 2.7 million community members with the message of human rights. Every time she sees violations in the community she tackles them with the Youth for Human Rights campaign. “And we won’t leave that area until we are sure that the youth and community are aware of human rights,” she says. In schools where she has brought the campaign, the youth don’t forget the 30 articles of the UDHR. And she knows this will make South Africa a better country, because these are the leaders of tomorrow.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists make these educational materials available free of charge. Learn the history of these programs through an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.