Corrective Exercise may be the Most Important modality in Fitness, Performance, and Physical Rehabilitation
EINPresswire.com/ -- This snippet is an excerpt from: Building a Better Corrective Exercise Certification
For more on how we define this modality, check out: What is the definition of Corrective Exercise?
Corrective Exercise may be the most important and versatile modality in fitness, performance, physical rehabilitation, and sports medicine. Now, we're not trying to get trolled by 100s of professionals, but we think you may agree with some of our reasoning. We are huge fans of fitness programs, strength training, and power training, for EVERYONE from the elderly to the athlete. This is why we built our evidence-based and peer-reviewed Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification, include it in membership, and recommend it to all movement professionals. We also love manual therapy and continue to promote the body of research that overwhelmingly demonstrates larger effect sizes, faster recovery rates, and more reliable long-term outcomes when manual therapy, corrective exercise, and some clinical modalities are combined (integrated). Again, this is why we developed the Integrated Manual Therapist (IMT) Certification. But, corrective exercise has some unique advantages.
Research has demonstrated that corrective exercise can be beneficial for improving performance when used as a warm-up to optimize alignment, may reduce the risk of injury by addressing signs correlated with future pain and dysfunction (e.g. knee valgus, pes planus, excessive thoracic kyphosis, etc.), may enhance the rate of recovery between frequent bouts of high-intensity exercise, and corrective exercise (a.k.a. therapeutic exercise) has been used clinically to improve outcomes for painful conditions for nearly a century (selected bibliography below). But, that is still not the most important advantage of these techniques.
The most important characteristic of corrective exercises, and the reason that we think they deserve the top spot as the "most important and versatile modality," is that these techniques are self-administered (the client or patient can do the exercise program alone), and are very low risk. This implies clients and patients can use corrective exercise as part of their self-management programs, home exercise programs, exercise warm-ups, daily recovery programs (strength training and performance), and long-term self-management programs. This should motivate clinicians, clients, and patients to experiment more to find the optimal corrective exercise program. Generally, the worst thing that happens following an inaccurate corrective exercise recommendation is nothing... as in, literally no result at all. Compare that to a poorly chosen joint manipulation that exacerbates a patient's symptoms, or the wrong verbal cue during a max strength lift resulting in a painful (although likely minor) strain. Because corrective exercises are self-administered, low-risk exercises, and intend to optimize movement, they can also be recommended by all movement professionals regardless of scope. In fact, we hope that corrective exercise could be used as a bridge that begins integrating the various movement professions (physical therapists, personal trainers, athletic trainers, chiropractors, massage therapists, occupational therapists, etc.).
For these reasons, when we took on the development of our Corrective Exercise certification, we wanted to do something really special. We didn't just want to launch something that is comparable to other certifications. We wanted to build something that was 10X better. Something that would help put this tool in the hands of more of our colleagues. We attempted to disrupt the way certifications were offered, advanced credentials were offered, and optimize the way education was delivered. We wanted to be the first to develop a comprehensive, evidence-based, systematic, integrated, patient-centered, and outcome-driven approach to Corrective Exercise, and we made the education modular and part of a Netflix-style monthly membership. I think you will find that the Human Movement Specialist (HMS) is so much more than "just another Corrective Exercise certification".
For more, check out: Building a Better Corrective Exercise
Selected Bibliography:
• Song, H. S., Woo, S. S., So, W. Y., Kim, K. J., Lee, J., & Kim, J. Y. (2014). Effects of 16-week functional movement screen training program on strength and flexibility of elite high school baseball players. Journal of exercise rehabilitation, 10(2), 124.
• Yıldız, M., Bozdemir, M., & Akyıldız, Z. (2018). ACUTE EFFECTS OF PRE-EXERCISE FOAM ROLLING IN ADDITION TO DYNAMIC STRETCHING ON ANAEROBIC POWER. Journal of Physical Education & Sports Science/Beden Egitimi ve Spor Bilimleri Dergisi, 12(2).
• Quinn, S. L., Olivier, B., & Wood, W. A. (2016). The short-term effects of trigger point therapy, stretching and medicine ball exercises on accuracy and back swing hip turn in elite, male golfers–A randomised controlled trial. Physical Therapy in Sport, 22, 16-22.
• Frost, D. M., Beach, T. A., Callaghan, J. P., & McGill, S. M. (2015). Exercise-based performance enhancement and injury prevention for firefighters: contrasting the fitness-and movement-related adaptations to two training methodologies. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 29(9), 2441-2459.
• Peacock, C. A., Krein, D. D., Silver, T. A., Sanders, G. J., & Von Carlowitz, K. P. A. (2014). An acute bout of self-myofascial release in the form of foam rolling improves performance testing. International journal of exercise science, 7(3), 202.v
• Arshadi, R., Ghasemi, G. A., & Samadi, H. (2019). Effects of an 8-week selective corrective exercises program on electromyography activity of scapular and neck muscles in persons with upper crossed syndrome: Randomized controlled trial. Physical Therapy in Sport
• Bell, D. R., Oates, D. C., Clark, M. A., & Padua, D. A. (2013). Two-and 3-dimensional knee valgus are reduced after an exercise intervention in young adults with demonstrable valgus during squatting. Journal of athletic training, 48(4), 442-449.
• Crow, J. F., Buttifant, D., Kearny, S. G., & Hrysomallis, C. (2012). Low load exercises targeting the gluteal muscle group acutely enhance explosive power output in elite athletes. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 26(2), 438-442.
• Song, H. S., Woo, S. S., So, W. Y., Kim, K. J., Lee, J., & Kim, J. Y. (2014). Effects of 16-week functional movement screen training program on strength and flexibility of elite high school baseball players. Journal of exercise
Brent Brookbush
For more on how we define this modality, check out: What is the definition of Corrective Exercise?
Corrective Exercise may be the most important and versatile modality in fitness, performance, physical rehabilitation, and sports medicine. Now, we're not trying to get trolled by 100s of professionals, but we think you may agree with some of our reasoning. We are huge fans of fitness programs, strength training, and power training, for EVERYONE from the elderly to the athlete. This is why we built our evidence-based and peer-reviewed Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification, include it in membership, and recommend it to all movement professionals. We also love manual therapy and continue to promote the body of research that overwhelmingly demonstrates larger effect sizes, faster recovery rates, and more reliable long-term outcomes when manual therapy, corrective exercise, and some clinical modalities are combined (integrated). Again, this is why we developed the Integrated Manual Therapist (IMT) Certification. But, corrective exercise has some unique advantages.
Research has demonstrated that corrective exercise can be beneficial for improving performance when used as a warm-up to optimize alignment, may reduce the risk of injury by addressing signs correlated with future pain and dysfunction (e.g. knee valgus, pes planus, excessive thoracic kyphosis, etc.), may enhance the rate of recovery between frequent bouts of high-intensity exercise, and corrective exercise (a.k.a. therapeutic exercise) has been used clinically to improve outcomes for painful conditions for nearly a century (selected bibliography below). But, that is still not the most important advantage of these techniques.
The most important characteristic of corrective exercises, and the reason that we think they deserve the top spot as the "most important and versatile modality," is that these techniques are self-administered (the client or patient can do the exercise program alone), and are very low risk. This implies clients and patients can use corrective exercise as part of their self-management programs, home exercise programs, exercise warm-ups, daily recovery programs (strength training and performance), and long-term self-management programs. This should motivate clinicians, clients, and patients to experiment more to find the optimal corrective exercise program. Generally, the worst thing that happens following an inaccurate corrective exercise recommendation is nothing... as in, literally no result at all. Compare that to a poorly chosen joint manipulation that exacerbates a patient's symptoms, or the wrong verbal cue during a max strength lift resulting in a painful (although likely minor) strain. Because corrective exercises are self-administered, low-risk exercises, and intend to optimize movement, they can also be recommended by all movement professionals regardless of scope. In fact, we hope that corrective exercise could be used as a bridge that begins integrating the various movement professions (physical therapists, personal trainers, athletic trainers, chiropractors, massage therapists, occupational therapists, etc.).
For these reasons, when we took on the development of our Corrective Exercise certification, we wanted to do something really special. We didn't just want to launch something that is comparable to other certifications. We wanted to build something that was 10X better. Something that would help put this tool in the hands of more of our colleagues. We attempted to disrupt the way certifications were offered, advanced credentials were offered, and optimize the way education was delivered. We wanted to be the first to develop a comprehensive, evidence-based, systematic, integrated, patient-centered, and outcome-driven approach to Corrective Exercise, and we made the education modular and part of a Netflix-style monthly membership. I think you will find that the Human Movement Specialist (HMS) is so much more than "just another Corrective Exercise certification".
For more, check out: Building a Better Corrective Exercise
Selected Bibliography:
• Song, H. S., Woo, S. S., So, W. Y., Kim, K. J., Lee, J., & Kim, J. Y. (2014). Effects of 16-week functional movement screen training program on strength and flexibility of elite high school baseball players. Journal of exercise rehabilitation, 10(2), 124.
• Yıldız, M., Bozdemir, M., & Akyıldız, Z. (2018). ACUTE EFFECTS OF PRE-EXERCISE FOAM ROLLING IN ADDITION TO DYNAMIC STRETCHING ON ANAEROBIC POWER. Journal of Physical Education & Sports Science/Beden Egitimi ve Spor Bilimleri Dergisi, 12(2).
• Quinn, S. L., Olivier, B., & Wood, W. A. (2016). The short-term effects of trigger point therapy, stretching and medicine ball exercises on accuracy and back swing hip turn in elite, male golfers–A randomised controlled trial. Physical Therapy in Sport, 22, 16-22.
• Frost, D. M., Beach, T. A., Callaghan, J. P., & McGill, S. M. (2015). Exercise-based performance enhancement and injury prevention for firefighters: contrasting the fitness-and movement-related adaptations to two training methodologies. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 29(9), 2441-2459.
• Peacock, C. A., Krein, D. D., Silver, T. A., Sanders, G. J., & Von Carlowitz, K. P. A. (2014). An acute bout of self-myofascial release in the form of foam rolling improves performance testing. International journal of exercise science, 7(3), 202.v
• Arshadi, R., Ghasemi, G. A., & Samadi, H. (2019). Effects of an 8-week selective corrective exercises program on electromyography activity of scapular and neck muscles in persons with upper crossed syndrome: Randomized controlled trial. Physical Therapy in Sport
• Bell, D. R., Oates, D. C., Clark, M. A., & Padua, D. A. (2013). Two-and 3-dimensional knee valgus are reduced after an exercise intervention in young adults with demonstrable valgus during squatting. Journal of athletic training, 48(4), 442-449.
• Crow, J. F., Buttifant, D., Kearny, S. G., & Hrysomallis, C. (2012). Low load exercises targeting the gluteal muscle group acutely enhance explosive power output in elite athletes. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 26(2), 438-442.
• Song, H. S., Woo, S. S., So, W. Y., Kim, K. J., Lee, J., & Kim, J. Y. (2014). Effects of 16-week functional movement screen training program on strength and flexibility of elite high school baseball players. Journal of exercise
Brent Brookbush
Brookbush Institute
+1 201-870-0718
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok