Jonesy's Place Announces Grand Opening of Innovative Studio, Blending Art, Therapy, and Emotional Wellness

This milestone event will be held on June 15th and marks a celebration of the legacy of founder Nachaé Jones’ late father.

FOREST PARK, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Founder and Creative Director, Nachaé Jones , is thrilled to unveil the official grand opening of her cutting-edge studio, Jonesy's Place - a unique space that merges art, therapy, and emotional wellness in a captivating way.Jonesy's Place is set to revolutionize the creative expression landscape by offering a distinctive combination of public speaking, mental and emotional wellness education, and visual arts. The studio's philosophy is grounded in the belief that art and therapy can harmoniously coexist, resulting in profound personal growth and self-discovery."At Jonesy's Place, we believe in the transformative power of art and therapy with a twist," says Nachaé. "Our innovative approach merges my artistic talents with my expertise as a counselor/therapist, creating a compassionate environment that nurtures mental and emotional well-being while fostering artistic exploration. It truly is art and therapy – but with a twist!"At its very core, the studio aims to attract a diverse audience and establish a strong community presence by offering a range of services that cater to various artistic interests and individual needs. Whether it's participating in interactive workshops, engaging in therapy sessions, or exploring thought-provoking gallery exhibitions, Jonesy's Place invites individuals to embark on a holistic journey of self-expression and personal development.To fully immerse visitors in the world of Jonesy's Place, the studio has launched an enticing website at www.jonesysplace.art . Visitors can explore the website to learn more about the studio's mission, discover upcoming events and workshops, and gain insights into the intersection of art and therapy through engaging articles and blog posts.For a visual glimpse into the dynamic atmosphere of Jonesy's Place, connect with the studio on Facebook @jonesysplacefb and Instagram @jonesysplace.Interested parties are also invited to attend the studio’s grand opening on June 15th, between 3:00PM – 4:00 PM, at 780 Main Street, Forest Park, Georgia 30297.About Nachaé JonesNachaé Jones is a State Board Certified Counselor and artist. She is the CEO of Rhéma Word Enterprises, LLC and owner of Creative Expression studio, Jonesy’s Place, in Forest Park, GA. The business’ mission focuses on commissioned artwork, therapeutic art, and events embodied in creative expression and personal empowerment. A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jones holds a degree in Psychology with a concentration in Philosophy from the highly acclaimed Spelman College. Nachaé later decided to pursue her passion as a Mental Health Professional and graduated Summa Cum Laude with her Master’s Degree in Counseling. Nachaé has traveled the world studying Psychology, foreign language, photography, and cultural exchange related to her interests of study. After traveling the world and seeing places from a cultural standpoint such as France, Kenya,Tanzania, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, and Italy, she used the experience gained during her college years within the realm of business consulting and Landscape Photography to launch Rhéma Word Enterprises, LLC. From birth, Nachaé has loved all things related to the arts and creativity. Nachaé is a prophetic abstract painter, spoken word artist, mime dancer, landscape photographer, and enjoys playing the trumpet.When not working, Nachaé is serving as President of a non-profit organization, The Jonesy Foundation Inc., which supports underserved communities in the Philadelphia and Atlanta areas in honor of her late father, Officer James Jones. Additionally, Nachaé is heavily involved in local government with the City of Forest Park, GA, and is the Vice Chair of the City's Downtown Development Authority Board. Nachaé is a Clayton County chamber member and graduate of Leadership Clayton, an advanced community leadership program powered by Clayton County’s Chamber of Commerce. Upon completion of this program, she received the team's Leadership Award and was a chosen participant for The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute program, focusing on therapeutic art. Nachaé also holds certification and training in Adult and Youth Mental Health First Aid, Interactive Metronome for Pediatrics and Adults, Adverse Childhood Experiences, Trauma Informed Care, and Understanding the Impact of Trauma on Brain Development. Though Nachaé wears many hats and has many responsibilities, she holds tight to the verse found in Luke 12:48 which reads, “For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required; and to whom much has been committed, of him they will ask the more.”Jonesy’s Place is a subsidiary of Rhéma Word Enterprises, LLC, a creative arts and mental health wellness business that enriches the lives of individuals through the creative process, psychological and emotional support. Since its inception in 2014, R.W.E. has helped over 50 companies and countless individuals enhance personal development, coping, artistic, and empowerment skills.