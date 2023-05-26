Arkpax Announces Crowdfunding Projects for Innovative IP67 Waterproof & Extreme Temperature Portable Power Stations

Ushering in a new era of portable power stations, both of these highly anticipated products are creating a buzz in the industry.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Arkpax is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its two latest innovations— Ark: the world’s first IP67 Waterproof Portable Power Station , and Titan: the Ultimate Portable Power Station for Extreme Temperatures . Both products will be showcased on the Kickstarter and Indiegogo crowdfunding platforms. Those interested are invited to sign up in order to secure a special offer.Marketed under the Arkpax Brand of products, the Ark and the Titan are in keeping with the company’s mission to provide consumers with clean, affordable energy in the form of convenient, durable and stylish portable power solutions.“Most people are aware that they are spending too much money for energy and that fossil fuels are damaging the planet,” says an Arkpax spokesperson. “At Arkpax, we're transforming energy economics by offering reliable, sustainable power for all--because we believe clean energy should be a right, not a privilege."The Ark is soon to be launched on Kickstarter. Designed to withstand severe weather conditions thanks to its UltraSeal IP67 waterproof feature, this portable power station is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and offers a number of features:• IP67 Dustproof and waterproof• 1500Wh large capacity, 1800W output and 3300W peak surge• 2H Fast recharge and 10 years lifespan• Advanced BMS with 35 protections including System heat dissipation, anti-electric shock, anti-electrolysis and immersion detection technologies, etc.• Versatile outlets that can power 11 devices simultaneously• Three charging methods including 400W solar charging• A sleek, modern, aesthetic design• And a lot more!With superb versatility and its ability to keep electronic devices running for hours, or even days, at a time, the Ark is perfect for any outdoor activity, including camping, sailing, or hiking.To find out more about the Ark, or to sign up for a special offer, visit the https://ark.arkpax.com/ The Titan will be showcased on Indiegogo. With its UltraTemp feature, this power station has the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, making it a great choice for harsh environments. With six output ports, Titan can deliver an output of 1200W. It also features a powerful light, enabling users to illuminate their campsite, tent or work area with ease.For more information, or to sign up for the special offer on this product, visit https://titan.arkpax.com/ About the CompanyFounded in 1998, TWS Technology is a dynamic, global industry leader focused on energy storage and rechargeable battery solutions. When TWS Technology entered the energy market, the lithium-ion battery was still a brand-new piece of technology. TWS embraced their role as pioneers, believing wholeheartedly that lithium-ion batteries were the way of the future. Over the course of 25 years, TWS dug deep into the latest breakthroughs in science and technology, insisting on greater efficiency, lower costs, more durability, and widespread access. TWS’S goal was simple: they wanted clean, portable, long-lasting energy, to help build the future that they believed was possible. TWS has established Arkpax with all these values in mind--in the belief that innovation, efficiency, convenience, durability and sustainability are solutions that the energy market needs.