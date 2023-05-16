Salafi-Jihadi Movement Update Special Edition: Protests in Pakistan, May 16, 2023

AFGHANISTAN, May 16 - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to incite a new wave of protests in Pakistan. Khan called on members from his Tehrik-e-Insaf Pakistan (PTI) party to protest on May 14. Khan has escalated his rhetoric against the Pakistani military since his arrest on May 9. Khan accused the Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir of being responsible for his arrest multiple times since the Supreme Court declared his arrest illegal on May 12. Khan has previously criticized the Pakistani political and military leadership but has not hitherto singled out the army chief. Khan also said in an address that Pakistani authorities would hold him for 10 years if he was arrested, and claimed that authorities would ban the PTI. Khan called for protests near Lahore on May 18 and said he would announce a new “plan of action” at the protests.