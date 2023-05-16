Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Investor Alert: Robbins LLP Urges Investors to Reach out for Information Regarding the Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Securities Class Action

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS, TDS-PV, TDS-PU) securities between May 6, 2022 and November 3, 2022. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications company.



What is this Case About: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Misled Investors Regarding its Subsidiaries' Ability to Retain Customers

According to the complaint, United States Cellular (USCellular) operates as a majority-owned subsidiary of TDS. Throughout the class period, USCellular battled a systematic loss of "postpaid" customers. In response, defendants touted USCellular's purported ability to address postpaid customer "churn" and attrition via tailored promotions and purported expense discipline. Notwithstanding, USCellular's churn rate continued to worsen and the Company's promotional activity decimated its profitability.

On November 4, 2022, defendants reported operating results for the third quarter of 2022. Defendants' corrective disclosures revealed that not only was USCellular's heavy promotional activity still failing to correct postpaid churn rate, but that the “offer structure” and its lack of “expense discipline” had, in fact, substantially eroded the Company’s profitability. On this news, the price of TDS securities plummeted. TDS’ common stock price declined $4.29 per share (more than 25%), from a closing price of $16.57 per share on November 3, 2022, to a close of $12.28 on November 4, 2022. TDS’ preferred shares trading under the symbol TDS-PV declined $0.96 per preferred share (more than 5%), from a closing price of $17.20 per preferred share on November 3, 2022, to a close of $16.24 on November 4, 2022. TDS’ preferred shares trading under the symbol TDS-PU also declined $1.01 per preferred share (more than 5%) over the same period.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by July 3, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

