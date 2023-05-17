Advanced HDR By Technicolor® Showcases HDR Workflow Optimization for Over-the-Top Providers at Streaming Media East 2023

Technology for an Enhanced Visual Experience

BOSTON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Streaming Media East 2023 – Advanced HDR by Technicolor® will showcase the latest developments in its suite of high-dynamic range (HDR) solutions -- including Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) and Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) -- during the Streaming Media East 2023 conference being held May 18-19 in Boston. Demonstrations will emphasize specific features for over-the-top (OTT) streaming service providers, as this segment of the content distribution community integrates HDR across content capture, creation, distribution and rendering workflows. Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a collaboration between Philips, InterDigital, and Technicolor.

The explosion of streaming service providers over the past few years has created a highly competitive environment as OTT players vie for viewer attention and revenue. Content owners, aggregators and distributors are consequently reevaluating existing processes and technologies to secure greater efficiencies and points of differentiation in a cost-efficient manner.

It is a challenge that is especially pertinent as OTT providers look for ways to upconvert large libraries of standard dynamic range (SDR) content to meet rising demand for HDR experiences while still supporting the large installed base of SDR set-top boxes and TVs.

“Advanced HDR by Technicolor optimizes the management and distribution of SDR and HDR content by leveraging machine learning and metadata incorporated in the solution to provide a common workflow for all content categories. Providers only need to store and distribute a single file for each title,” said Tony Bozzini, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor at Philips.

The demonstration will also showcase how Advanced HDR by Technicolor leverages SDR frameworks to be compatible with legacy SDR infrastructure and displays which are still in place within many streaming ecosystems. With no need to support multicast of HDR and SDR streams, the industry benefits from cost efficiencies and more sustainable operations as the number of encoders and decoders necessary for distribution are reduced by half.

To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor for the streaming services sector, check out:

● Booth 109 in the The Westin Copley Place -- where Advanced HDR by Technicolor is located as a Gold Sponsor for the Streaming Media East 2023 conference; and

● Alan Stein, vice president of Technology with InterDigital, who will present “Advanced HDR by Technicolor Solutions: A Suite of Technologies to Create the Ultimate Live and Episodic Viewing Experience on OTT Streaming Services” on Thursday May 18th at 2:55 pm during the innovation track session (INN103).



About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Advanced HDR by Technicolor® is a suite of High Dynamic Range (HDR) production, distribution and display solutions that leverages machine learning (ML) technology to maximize image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience. There are two major components to Advanced HDR by Technicolor:

● The Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) tool provides a dynamic, tunable, real-time solution to up-convert SDR content to HDR with full freedom and flexibility to manage contrast, brightness and color saturation.

● The Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) is a dynamic and tunable real-time tool that implements the ETSI SL-HDR standards to generate and deliver a single, consistent, high-quality broadcast stream starting from any mix of input content (such as live, movies, news) across a wide range of HDR formats (HDR10, HLG, S-LOG3). SL-HDR1 transforms HDR input streams into SDR-plus-metadata streams. SL-HDR compatible receivers provide consumers with high-quality HDR images that can be adapted to optimize the display capabilities of their devices. Thanks to the unique backward compatibility feature of SL-HDR1, consumers who do not have HDR devices can enjoy the highest quality SDR experience.

