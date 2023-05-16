KUAF has launched what it says will be a series examining Arkansas’s maternal mortality rate — the worst in the nation — and policies that could improve it. In the first installment, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson and reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith discuss health issues during pregnancy.
For more, see our blog post on the high number of maternity care deserts in Arkansas.
You just read:
ACHI President Discusses Maternal Mortality in Arkansas
