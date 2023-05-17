Insurance CRM InsuredMine Launches AI Text Feature
We have always been laser-focused on automation and customer satisfaction, and delivering this AI experience truly elevates our core value proposition.”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2018, the team at InsuredMine has been continuously innovating and improving their comprehensive Insurance CRM. With the integration of AI text-generation, they have positioned themselves as leaders in customized solutions that incorporate cutting-edge technology to enhance productivity and efficiency.
— Raution Jaiswal, InsuredMine CEO and founder
The platform's built-in AI Text service allows agents and agencies to create compelling text content for emails, text messages, and campaigns effortlessly. This exciting new feature is intuitive and user-friendly, utilizing tone and translation features to draft custom copy that delivers the right message for different communication modules in the CRM experience.
InsuredMine’s powerful AI Text feature simplifies the management of accounts, contacts, and engagements by streamlining note addition and editing, sending texts and emails, bulk communications, and email campaigns. With this upgrade, agents need only input the fundamental idea and message of the communication, and six options will be displayed. The user selects the best-suited option for the situation, depending on tone and translation, and the text is adjusted accordingly.
The six options for text transformation make using this feature turnkey and effective, covering an array of messaging strategies:
- Expand
- Rephrase
- Make more formal
- Make more friendly
- Translate to English
- Translate to Spanish
Once the agent inputs their text, they can click once to hone their communication to resonate with their desired audience in their preferred tone, voice, and language.
This latest feature solidifies InsuredMine as the leader in Insurance CRM, empowering Insurance Agents by fostering better engagement and communication through technology that enhances customer relationships.
Raution Jaiswal, InsuredMine's CEO and founder, is excited about the potential of the new feature. "What sets InsuredMine apart is our dedication to being the premier Insurance CRM," he said. "Implementing our AI Text feature makes perfect sense. We have always been laser-focused on automation and customer satisfaction, and delivering this AI experience truly elevates our core value proposition."
To learn more about InsuredMine's AI Text feature, visit their website for a detailed functionality rundown and sign up for a demo with an experienced customer relations specialist.
