Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,675 in the last 365 days.

SPLC Mourns the Passing of Former Selma Mayor George Evans

MONTGOMERY, Ala.  Former Selma Mayor George P. Evans passed away on Monday, May 15. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reflects on Mr. Evans’ legacy of community and public service.

“George Evans was one of those rare individuals who tirelessly served his community without fanfare,” said Tafeni English-Relf, director of the SPLC’s Alabama State Office. “As Dallas County’s first Black school superintendent and later Selma’s first Black city council president and mayor, Mr. Evans was always passionate about moving Selma forward.

“Mr. Evans led in ways we hope all public servants would. The SPLC extends our deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and residents of Selma.”

 

You just read:

SPLC Mourns the Passing of Former Selma Mayor George Evans

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more