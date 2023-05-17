SPLC Mourns the Passing of Former Selma Mayor George Evans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former Selma Mayor George P. Evans passed away on Monday, May 15. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) reflects on Mr. Evans’ legacy of community and public service.

“George Evans was one of those rare individuals who tirelessly served his community without fanfare,” said Tafeni English-Relf, director of the SPLC’s Alabama State Office. “As Dallas County’s first Black school superintendent and later Selma’s first Black city council president and mayor, Mr. Evans was always passionate about moving Selma forward.

“Mr. Evans led in ways we hope all public servants would. The SPLC extends our deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and residents of Selma.”