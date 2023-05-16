eXp Realty Makes Content Creation Easier for Agents Through Blended Sense Partnership

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced a strategic partnership with Blended Sense , a first-of-its-kind media technology platform, to provide its United States-based agents with access to high-quality production and asset management.



eXp Realty announced the partnership as it prepares to kick off its 2023 Shareholder Summit in Orlando, Florida, tomorrow. The partnership will provide eXp Realty agents with preferred rates and a custom eXp Luxury program, and Blended Sense will be onsite at the event to meet with agents.

“We are thrilled to work with Blended Sense to offer our agents tangible value in today’s market as they look to generate quality content that helps market and sell listings,” said Leo Pareja, eXp Realty Chief Strategy Officer. “Blended Sense will provide collaborative, easy-to-use and high-quality video and photography services. This is exactly the type of platform I wish I had access to when I was a more active agent, it would have made a tangible difference in how I marketed my listings. Agents will learn more about this exciting partnership – which is the first in our new eXp Ventures program – during our Shareholder Summit this week.”

eXp Ventures is an internal group that is focused on investing in forward-looking, strategic and synergistic products and services for eXp Realty and its agents and brokers.

Blended Sense, founded in 2019 in Austin, Texas, is a managed marketplace platform that is evolving the way creative content is produced at scale. It has delivered more than 20,000 ready-to-publish digital media assets to business owners in 35 cities across the U.S., providing reliable and accessible content production without compromising quality.

"Blended Sense is evolving the way creative content is produced at scale,” said Albert Baez, co-founder and president of Blended Sense. “Aligning with the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the world positions our platform to accelerate its learning and development to bring world-class solutions to every eXp agent."

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

Jennifer Zimmerman

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a22de91-6fe0-4b3e-a14c-447d418b67e4.