Hà Nội leader receives Cuban Women's Union head

VIETNAM, May 16 - HÀ NỘI — Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng hosted Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, a member of the Council of State of Cuba and Secretary General of the Cuban Women's Union in the city on Tuesday.

Welcoming the delegation, Dũng affirmed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always treasured and promoted the special ties with Cuba through all channels of Party, parliament, Government and people-to-people exchange.

He lauded the outcomes of her working session with the Vietnamese Women’s Union at all levels, contributing to promoting the role of women in the political, economic and social life and in dealing with challenges facing them during the development process.

Dũng said that the capital city had been working to reinforce and expand the friendship with Havana, adding that the two cities signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on promoting cooperation in 2000 and 2005.

He also showed impression at the effective gender equality work in Cuba with the second largest rate of women joining the parliament in the world, asking the Cuban side to support bilateral collaboration in women affairs.

For her part, Teresa Maria Amarelle Boué said that she was impressed by the new-style rural area building programme of Việt Nam, which was also an area of Cuba’s interest.

She said during the visit, her delegation had learnt helpful experience as well as models and achievements of Việt Nam in economic development.

Particularly, the experience from women-led economic development models would help Cuba develop new management methods with the engagement of women, contributing to turning Cuba into an economically self-reliant country amid the current difficult situation, she said. — VNS