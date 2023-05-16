PM Chính to attend expanded G7 Summit in Japan

VIETNAM, May 16 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam to the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21.

The expanded sessions include discussions on crisis management, joint efforts for a sustainable planet, and moving towards a world of peace, stability, and prosperity.

The trip will be made at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. — VNS